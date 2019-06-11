Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Reality TV is never without its dramas and series 5 of Love Island is no different!

As of June 11th 2019, Sherif Lanre was axed from the show leaving his partner, Anna, in the competition alone.

Anna Vakili has been nice as pie since she set foot in the villa, her head hasn’t been turned by any new arrivals.

But now that she’s single will we see a different side to her? Who does Anna couple up with on Love Island?

Anna has a few options now that she’s a single girl.

If she gets the chance to pick a new partner she has new boy Danny, Anton or potentially even Tommy to choose from.

As of episode 8, the official Love Island couples are Curtis and Amy, Yewande and Micheal, Tommy and Molly Mae, Lucie and Joe and Anton and Amber.

However, the only couples that say they’re happy together are Curtis and Amy and Lucie and Joe.

At this early point of the competition, everything is still to play for, though.

Episodes 8 and 9 could see a recoupling, a new Islander introduced or a vote opened to get Anna on a date with a boy chosen by the public!

It doesn’t look like there are any set rules on who Anna pairs up with now.

Who does Twitter think Anna will recouple with?

Twitter is placing their bets on who Anna will recouple with now that Sherif has gone.

Anton Danyluk is the front runner to pair up with Anna based on his eager behaviour towards her and almost all the girls in the competition so far.

Anton when he finds out that Sherif’s been kicked out the villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cteDe7vcqm — Love Island memes (@2019_Island) June 11, 2019

anton going to anna now realising there’s no sherif to stop him #loveisland #sherif pic.twitter.com/xfAPgzxs0a — liv (@livpsg58) June 11, 2019

#LoveIsland – “Sherif has been kicked out the villa” Anton going to get Anna a glass of water: pic.twitter.com/lJpzXYAziC — 𝘿𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@decentpatter) June 11, 2019

Newcomer to the villa, Danny Williams, could also pair up with Anna as both Islanders are completely single as of episode 9.

Plus Anna was always wanting a tall guy and Danny is a 6 ft 2 model!

can we get someone over 5’6 in for my good sis Anna #LoveIsland — lewys (@lookingforlewys) June 3, 2019

Will an ex-Islander come back for episode 9?

During the first recoupling of 2019, original islander Callum Macleod was booted out.

Twitter users have been on Love Island’s case though as some say he wasn’t really given a chance.

Now that Sherif’s been kicked off the show, people are suggesting for Callum to come back.

Callum also featured on Love Island’s Aftersun show on Sunday, June 9th where he admitted that he realised he liked Yewande but it was all too little too late by this point.

Will he make a return and get a second chance at love? Who knows?

Get Callum back now sherif is out of there #LoveIsland — ☾ tor (@torrr_) June 11, 2019

Callum sitting at home when he saw the breaking news of sherif leaving the villa! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/K5xRNdxPEh — CHARMELLA (@Charmellaa) June 11, 2019

