Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity is onto its nineteenth series in 2019. The iconic ITV show sees our famous faces put through their paces in the Australian jungle.

Caitlyn Jenner was one of the biggest stars to take part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019.

She entered the Jungle to test herself at 70 years old and described the experience as “tough”. Caitlyn was one of the most positive campmates on the show, often waking the rest of the camp up with her favourite catchphrases such as: “It’s another day to excel!” and “dare to be great”.

So, who does Caitlyn Jenner live with? Let’s take a look at the life of the I’m A Celeb star.

Caitlyn Jenner: Relationship

From 1972 to 1981 Bruce Jenner was married to Chrystie Scott. Then later in 1981, Bruce married Linda Thompson.

Also prior to Caitlyn’s transition, she was married to Kris Jenner from 1991-2015. The pair separated in 2013 but officially divorced in 2015.

Today, Caitlyn is in a relationship with 23-year-old Sophie Hutchins.

Caitlyn has 20 grandchildren and 10 children and mentioned that she found it tough in the Jungle to go without speaking to her 92-year-old mother.

LOOKING TOO GOOD: I’m A Celebrity: Is Kate Garraway wearing makeup? Twitter says yes!

Who does Caitlyn Jenner live with?

By the looks of Caitlyn’s Instagram, she most likely lives with her partner, Sophia Hutchins.

The pair are the owners of two adorable dogs. Caitlyn is now a dog mama to one black and one yellow labrador.

We’d assume that Caitlyn still has a home in Calabasas, California, however, she has mentioned Malibu while on I’m A Celeb. Caitlyn’s girlfriend is studying at Pepperdine University in Malibu, so the pair may live together there.

What happened between Caitlyn and the Kardashians?

During Caitlyn’s time in the Aussie Jungle, she’s been pretty open concerning details to do with her family members.

The 70-year-old spoke of how she’s now estranged from Khloe Kardashian. Caitlyn said that Khloe hadn’t spoken to her since her transition six years ago.

However, many I’m A Celeb viewers took to Twitter to defend Khloe, saying: “Bit unfair of Caitlyn to call Khloe out like that without admitting what she said about Khloe’s mother in her book.”

Cait also opened up about the OJ Simpson murder case in which Robert Kardashian was the defence attorney. Many Twitter users were happy for the tea, but others speculated that Caitlyn might be in the doghouse with the Kardashians when she goes back home for speaking out too much.

HOT STUFF: I’m A Celebrity: What is Myles Stephenson’s ethnicity? Where is he from?

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE EVERY DAY AT 9 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK