James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs each Saturday at 9:30 am and sees the Yorkshire-born chef create some stunning dishes.

Episode 17 of the 2020 series aired on February 29th. James Martin always features some great guests on ITV’s Saturday Morning. Saturday, February 29th saw chefs Clare Smyth and Lenny Carr-Roberts on the show as well as Greg Wise, Ali Pope and drinks expert Oz Clarke.

So, who is Greg Wise? Wife to kids, age and more.

actor greg wise wife

actor Greg Wise wife

Who is Greg Wise?

Greg Wise is an actor most recognised for his role in 1995 film Sense and Sensibility.

More recently he’s played the role of Lord Louis Mountbatten in The Crown.

Greg was born in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1966 and, following in the footsteps of his parents, studied architecture. However, he later decided to study drama at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

Greg Wise: Wife

Greg, 53, is married to world-renowned actress Emma Thompson.

As he mentioned on Saturday Morning, Emma and Greg have been married 25 years.

There’s a seven-year age difference between the pair, with Emma seven years Greg’s senior.

Greg and Emma have a 20-year-old daughter, Gaia Romilly Wise. They also have an adopted son, Tindyebwa Agaba Wise.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Greg WIse (L), Emma Thompson (R) and daughter Gaia Wise (C) attend the "Last Christmas" UK Premiere at BFI Southbank on November 11, 2019 in London, England.

actor Greg Wise wife and daughter (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

What happened to Greg’s sister?

Appearing on James Martin’s Saturday Morning on February 29th 2020, Greg talked on the subject of death.

Wishing to create more awareness over death, and how you can have a “good death”, Greg chatted to James about being a carer for his late sister and how important the work of hospices is.

Greg’s sister, Clare, died in 2016 of cancer. According to The Guardian: “She first found a lump in her breast in 2007. In June 2015, the cancer spread into her bones and Greg moved into her flat to take care of her.”

Their book, Not That Kind of Love, was published in 2018 and can be purchased online.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Greg Wise (R) and sister Claire attend an after party for the Closing Night Gala European Premiere of "Saving Mr Banks" during the 57th BFI London Film Festival at The Old Billingsgate on October 20, 2013 in London, England.

actor Greg Wise wife with sister Clare (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images)

 

