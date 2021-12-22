Who is Adam Antoine from Vanderpump Rules, what happened with Lisa?











Lisa Vanderpump is best known for being a reality TV star, but above all else, she’s a businesswoman. After all, Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules is centred around her restaurants, SUR, Villa Blanca, Tom Tom and PUMP. Lisa and her husband, Ken, are the focus of the RHOBH spin-off series which has been running since 2013.

Their businesses look to have survived the pandemic, but it doesn’t mean that Ken and Lisa’s business life has been smooth sailing. Here’s more on who Adam Antoine from Vanderpump Rules is and what happened between him and Lisa.

Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4695 Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5kL6EYPdGBY/hqdefault.jpg 856408 856408 center 22403

Who is Adam Pierce Antoine?

Adam Pierce Antoine is a former employee of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

He worked for the couple back in 2018 and made headlines when he filed a lawsuit against Ken and Lisa in 2019.

Adam wasn’t a cast member on Vanderpump Rules, but he did work in the couples’ restaurant from September to December 24th, 2018 as per Page Six.

Read More: Is Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss adopted, who are her parents?

Adam and Lisa Vanderpump’s drama explored

In 2019, Adam Antoine filed a lawsuit against Ken and Lisa for allegedly breaking California labour laws at their restaurants.

Some of Adam’s claims included the Vanderpump Rules stars failing to pay wages or provide meal breaks for their staff who were sometimes working 12-hour days.

Adam added claims that the behavior has gone on for “at least four years prior to the filing,” and that time records were manipulated as per Page Six.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

What happened to Adam Antoine’s lawsuit?

After Adam Antoine filed the lawsuit in 2019, a court date was set for March 13th, 2021.

By November 2021, Adam Antoine and Ken and Lisa had reached a settlement.

Radar Online obtained court documents that revealed that 153 former employees joined Adam’s case.

The case was settled with the RHOBH star and her husband agreeing to pay $250k: “All former employees who worked for their restaurants from December 16, 2015 until current will be considered a class member” as reported by Radar Online.

See Also: What is Jesse Metcalfe’s net worth as he stars in Vanderpump Rules?

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK