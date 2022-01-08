Who is Alyssa Hunter from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14?











RuPaul’s Drag Race is back in 2022 with season 14. The show sees drag queens compete for the top spot and whichever queen outperforms the rest bags themselves a year’s supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup, $100k and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar

Singer Lizzo is making an appearance as a guest judge during season 14. So, the drag queens best be prepared to slay otherwise they’ll get sent home. Without further adieu, let’s find out more about one of the contestants of season 14 – Alyssa Hunter!

Meet Alyssa Hunter

First into the competition is Alyssa Hunter during RPDR season 14. She said: “I hope you guys are ready to be slain because it’s hunting season, bi*****“.

Alyssa is 26 years old and oozes pageant queen gorgeousness as she joins the competition. She’s ready to take the crown and won her first pageant at 16 years old.

She comes from Cataño, Puerto Rico. Alyssa is well known in Puerto Rico and prior to her RPDR fame, she won the four most important pageants on the island.

Who is Alyssa’s inspiration?

During her VH1 interview, Alyssa Hunter said that she thinks she was doing drag in her mom’s belly.

She explained that her name, Alyssa Hunter, is a combination of her biggest inspiration in drag, Alyssa Edwards, and Danielle Hunter, Miss Continental 2000 winner.

Speaking on what her style is like, Alyssa said she’s very versatile, but one thing she’s not so keen on is singing.

Is Alyssa Hunter on Instagram?

Yes, Alyssa Hunter can be found on Instagram with around 41k followers @thealyssahunter.

She writes in her IG bio that she’s Puerto Rico’s “Runway Queen“.

The fashion model and performer has her own website and store where she sells corset pins, tank tops, signed posters and more!

Her IG page shows off some of her most impressive drag looks as well as photoshoots, magazine covers and snaps from events.

