Who is Amara La Negra's father? Love and Hip Hop star's family explored











Love and Hip Hop: Miami season 4 is well underway, with Amara La Negra’s family drama a hot topic. So, who is her father?

The hit docu-soap delves into the lives of several rappers and singers in the Miami music scene.

Amara La Negra’s personal struggles have been a huge topic this season, with her father coming back on the scene.

Reality Titbit has done some digging to give you the latest gossip on who the Love and Hip Hop star’s father is, and why he left for so many years.

LOVE AND HIP HOP MIAMI: Who is Neri Santiago?

Love & Hip Hop: Miami | Supertrailer BridTV 4347 Love & Hip Hop: Miami | Supertrailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/nCZni7nHDVE/hqdefault.jpg 847979 847979 center 22403

Who is Amara La Negra?

Amara La Negra is known for featuring on Love and Hip Hop: Miami.

The VH1 star is 31 years old and was born in Miami, Florida.

She is a woman of many talents, as she is a singer, actress, dancer, author, and television host.

A career in the music industry has always been on the cards for Amara, as she has been singing since she was just four years old, and joined a girl group during her teenage years.

Amara has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, where she updates fans with the parts of her life which we don’t see on Love and Hip Hop!

Who is Amara La Negra’s father?

Amara’s father is called Eramos De Los Santos, however is known on the show as Daniel.

There is little information on Daniel, however, he recently began starring on Love and Hip Hop: Miami after reaching out to Amara after growing up without him.

There has been a lot of speculation as to why he wasn’t a part of Amara’s life growing up, and why he has decided to come back.

He claimed that it was because when he returned to Puerto Rico, her mother had met a new man, so he decided to take a step back and move on just as she had.

However, when Amara confronted Mami Ana about this, she said that this was false, and she found a man much later than this. When she attempted to reach out to him for help with raising Amara, she never heard back.

Amara’s father showed up thank god #LAHHMIA — Mary Mullen (@luscious63) February 18, 2020

VH1: Net worth of Bobby Lytes revealed, Love and Hip Hop’s icon

Fans react to Amara and her dad

During this season of Love and Hip Hop: Miami, we have seen Amara finally rebuild a good relationship with her father.

However, there has been a lot of speculation as to whether Amara’s father has left her without saying goodbye following her recent Instagram post.

The post includes a teaser of tonight’s episode of Love and Hip Hop: Miami, where we see Amara smash a vase of flowers that are suspectedly from Daniel.

A fan of Amara commented on the post and said: “I hope your dad didn’t just leave back to DR without even saying goodbye.”

Another user commented: “I’m assuming your father left. The man wasn’t I’m your life for years. Don’t try to make him into someone he isn’t. Let it go…”

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP MIAMI ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK