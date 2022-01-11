Who is Amelia Tyree from Street Outlaws and is she married to Chuck 55?











Street Outlaws star Amelia Tyree is receiving a lot of attention across social media from her recent pregnancy.

The Discovery Channel series shows racing fanatics the ins and outs of street racing in Oklahoma. Contestants race against each other in hope to come in the top ten.

Amongst the cast are names such as Jerry Bird, David Jones, Big chief AKA Justin Shearer and Kye Kelley. Let’s get to know racer Amelia Tyree, and have a look at her Instagram…

90 DAY FIANCE: Meet Loren Brovarnik’s parents Bryan and Marlene

Who is Amelia Tyree?

Amelia is a 26 year old reality TV star and model, born on the 12th of September 1996. She recently gave birth to twins, Charli Ann Parker and Tomi Lyn Parker.

She was born in Oklahoma to her parents, David and Beverly Tyree. She grew up in Vici, Oklahoma, with her two siblings Amanda and CeCelia.

Tyree is known for featuring on Street Outlaws on Discovery Channel. She features repping “Team 55” – a team run by her husband Chuck Parker.

Street Outlaws: Amelia and Chuck’s relationship

For a while, there were rumours as to whether Amelia and Chuck were married, or due to their age gap, if Chuck was her father. However, we can 100% confirm that they are not related, and they are husband and wife.

Amelia has shared numerous photos of the pair during her pregnancy. On the 8th of September 2021, she shared a photo of the pair saying that Chuck got to “feel the girls move for the first time yesterday”.

Chuck is very supportive of her modelling career, and urged his followers to vote for her in the 2020 Car Chix calendar contest. He said Amelia “stands for the women in the male dominated industry and believes this is a great brand for women”.

DISCOVERY CHANNEL: How old is Monza from Street Outlaws and what’s his net worth?

Amelia Tyree on social media

Amelia has two Instagram accounts, a personal one and a racing one. Her personal account is on private, and has 1,352 followers. Her racing account is public, where she gives Street Outlaws fans and her followers all the latest on Team 55.

Her racing account has 8,760 followers, and she describes herself in her bio as “Chuck 55’s better half”. Being apart of the team isn’t as easy as it looks, as Amelia explained in her Instagram post, which she captioned:

“We have had no days off! When we are home from the NPK tour, we are on the grind testing or in the shop everyday working on cars that’s what it takes to have a solid program and to make those big moves. #nodaysoff. Side note: I’ll be back behind the wheel ASAP after I pop these girls out.”

WATCH STREET OUTLAWS ON DISCOVERY EVERY MONDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK