Who is Amy Tinkler's boyfriend? Dancing on Ice star is dating a singer!











Who is Amy Tinkler’s boyfriend? That’s what Dancing on Ice viewers are wondering in 2021! So, let’s get to know her other half…

Dancing on Ice is back for a thirteenth series in 2021. The show hasn’t come without drama, though, as just two episodes in and Denise Van Outen had to resign from the show after sustaining a shoulder injury.

photo by Sam Mellish / In Pictures via Getty Images

Dancing on Ice: Who is Amy Tinkler?

With Denise and her professional ice-skating partner, Matt Evers, departing, Amy Tinkler has joined the 2021 show.

Dancing alongside Amy is pro-skater Joe Johnson. Amy and Joe will appear for the first time on the ITV show on Sunday, January 31st.

Amy is a former Olympic gymnast. The 21-year-old won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and was British all-around champion in 2015.

Read More: Has Jayne Torvill had a nose job?

Meet Amy Tinkler’s boyfriend

Amy has clearly had huge success in her gymnastics career and, judging by the looks of Instagram, her love life is going well, too.

Amy’s boyfriend is French singer Max Cinnamon.

According to his website bio, Max started out his music career by learning to play the violin. Following that, he went on to take singing lessons. He’s now a singer, songwriter and producer.

In September 2020, the couple celebrated their first six months together as a couple and in October 2020, Max wished his girlfriend a happy 21st birthday on Instagram.

Max Cinnamon: Eurovision

Amy and Max look to be very much in love from their Instagram posts. Amy is on IG under @amytinkler with 58k followers, while Max can be found @maxcinnamon with 5k.

While Amy’s been carving out a career as an Olympic gymnast, Max has had his own successes as a singer and even took part in Destination Eurovision 2018 where his song, Ailleurs, placed sixth in the final.

He’s also had a YouTube channel since 2012 where he often posts covers of songs such as Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bloodstream’ and ZAYN’s ‘Let Me’.

Besides Amy and his music career, another huge part of Max’s life seems to be his dog, who he refers to as his “brother” in an Instagram post from 2020.

Dancing on Ice: Meet skier Graham Bell’s wife