As if Love Island bosses hadn’t done enough for us already.

Once series 5 of the UK show ends, we’ll be treated to a brand new season kicking off in the USA!

Love Island USA will start from July 9th on CBS.

The dating show will be fronted by none other than gorgeous model Arielle Vandenburg.

So, who is Arielle Vandenberg’s boyfriend? Here’s everything you need to know…

Love Island USA: Arielle Vandenberg

Unfortunately, Caroline Flack won’t be hosting the show stateside but CBS has found a presenter like no other for Love Island USA.

California-born Arielle Vandenburg will be taking the reins.

And as an actress, model and comedian she’s well-equipped to take on the role.

You may recognise 32-year-old Arielle as she appeared in Arctic Monkeys’ music video for ‘R U Mine?’ in 2013.

She’s also appeared in many adverts for Coca Cola and more.

Who is Arielle Vandenberg’s boyfriend?

Since 2017 Arielle has been dating social media superstar Matt Cutshall.

Previous to Matt, Arielle is said to have dated Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, actor Will Arnett and Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

Her current beau Matt comes from Oregon and is 34 years old.

He has around 800,000 followers on Instagram and earned over 1.8 million followers on video platform Vine posting his first video in 2013.

Matt was one-fifth of boyband It Boys!, they released their first album ‘Introduction’ in 2016.

Matt Cutshall and Arielle Vandenberg – Instagram

Both comedians, Matt and Arielle often feature in one another’s hilarious Instagram posts.

Whether it’s an advert for Old Spice fragrance or French’s mustard, Arielle and Matt are doing their own spin on it.

The American couple can often be seen singing, creating spoof videos, and promo ads on Instagram and sometimes involving their pet pug, too.

Arielle is on Instagram as @arielle and has a huge 1.2m followers.

You can stay up-to-date with everything Love Island USA by following the show on Instagram.

