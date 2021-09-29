Who is Avi on My Big Fat Fabulous Life? Get to know Whitney's ex











Whitney Way Thore is the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. The TLC show first launched back in 2015 and has been renewed for a huge nine seasons. Thirty-seven-year-old Whitney, her friends and family all feature on MBFFL.

From Whitney’s parents Babs and Glenn, to her brother, Hunter, and friend Buddy, there are many characters to get acquainted with on the TLC show. Let’s find out more about who Avi is on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

SCREENSHOT: My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 9, Whitney Way Thore, (TLC/Twitter)

Who is Avi on My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

Avi Lang is Whitney Thore’s ex-boyfriend. The pair were together for around seven months from September 2016 to March 2017 as per Distractify.

Avi’s face never actually appear on-screen during the show. Speaking to News Week in 2018, Whitney said: “I hid him from the producers and everybody because he didn’t want to be on camera, [the relationship] was a lot more than it appears to be on TV“.

Read More: Meet Whitney Thore’s trainer Jessica Powell

Avi on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

In 2018, Avi did appear on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life (with his face blurred out).

Whitney and Avi’s other ex-girlfriend Nada Louis confronted Avi when they suspected that he was seeing both women at the same time.

After the show’s cameramen and producers showed up, Avi fled the scene. Whitney said during the show that she felt “distraught” and added: “From the look on Nada’s face, she’s feeling the same.“

First Look: New Season of Sister Wives! BridTV 3325 First Look: New Season of Sister Wives! https://i.ytimg.com/vi/slJTlmSPf7Q/hqdefault.jpg 821535 821535 center 22403

Where is Avi now?

By the looks of Instagram, Avi isn’t on social media, so it’s unclear what he’s up to today.

His ex, Nada, can be found on Instagram @nadalouis with 11.2k followers. From her page, Nada appears to be single in 2021.

Whitney, on the other hand, appears to be very loved up on IG. The reality TV star has taken to the ‘gram to share her relationship with a “French man” with the world.

Whitney wrote: “When your French man says he values his privacy but you still wanna share him, this is what social media gets“.

See Also: Is Buddy Bell married? MBFF Life star’s love life revealed

WATCH MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK