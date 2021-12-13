Who is Baby Evie on Sister Wives and why did she have surgery?











Season 16 of Sister Wives is currently airing on TLC, and Baby Evie has won the hearts of viewers all over the world.

The TLC show revolves around the Brown family, however, they aren’t your regular household. Kody Brown is a polygamist, and he has three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

Maddy Brown, is Janelle and Kody Brown’s daughter. She has her own two children called Axel and Evie. Reality Titbit have found out everything you need to know about Baby Evie, and why she had to undergo major surgery last year.

Who is Baby Evie?

Baby Evie is Sister Wives star Maddy Brown’s daughter. She was born in August 2019, with her full name as Evangalynn Kodi Brush.

Evie was born with a rare medical condition called fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly syndrome. FATCO syndrome causes congenital limb formation, which meant Evie was born with fingers missing and a shorter leg.

However, Evie has never let her condition affect her life. She has a prosthetic foot, which has allowed her to live her life as any toddler should be able to.

Baby Evie’s surgery

Last year, Baby Evie underwent Boyd amputation, which we saw for ourselves on last nights episode of Sister Wives. Some viewers were confused why Evie had her foot amputated, when it seemed fine to them.

Maddy Brown revealed the reason for this on her Instagram. She explained that Evie’s left tibia bone was about 1/3 shorter than her right, and whilst this isn’t super noticeable whilst she’s a toddler, they were worried for a “dramatic difference” the more she grows.

Maddy also explained on her post:

“This was not a light-hearted decision, we spent the better part of the last year educating ourselves, talking to doctors, prosthetists, other families, and other amputees as we came to the decision we did.”

Sister Wives viewers react to Baby Evie

Baby Evie is a fan favorite on Sister Wives. She is a topic of conversation on Twitter, as viewers can’t get enough of her cuteness.

One viewer said: “Evie is soo sweet and adorable. I’m glad they decided on the surgery, so she can hopefully live a completely “normal” life and know how to use her prosthetic at an early age. Best of luck to Evie and the family!”. Another user wrote: “Ok, Evie K is on a cuteness level of Taeyang on 90 Day Fiance”.

Evie is a trooper….smiling and eating cake less than a week after major surgery. What a rock star that little baby is… #SisterWives — PollyannaFlwr (@PollyannaFlwr) December 13, 2021

Awww Maddie's children are so big now!! So glad Evie's surgery went well! 💕 They are so adorable! #SisterWives — ABeautifulMess🖤 (@lezdothiz21) December 12, 2021

