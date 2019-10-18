Who is Beanz from Rhythm and Flow? Jadakiss and Fat Joe were shocked by her audition

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Rhythm and Flow episode 2 introduced viewers to female rapper Beanz during the New York auditions.

The new Hip Hop competition series airs on Netflix each week and aims to find the USA’s next big thing in the rap world.

Savannah Hannah, Londynn B, Sasha Go Hard are just some of the female rappers that Beanz is up against.

However, the 24-year-old comes off as pretty fearless and her first performance impressed the judges to say the least.

Let’s get to know Beanz from Rhythm and Flow…

Who is Beanz from Rhythm and Flow?

The New York auditions brought Cakes da Killa, Flawless Real Talk, Felisha George as well as Beanz to the stage.

Beanz had the task of performing in front of Cardi B in her hometown as well as rap legends Jadakiss and Fat Joe. However, the 24-year-old pretty much bossed her first performance.

Beanz said: “My style I would say it’s rugged. I try to talk about real-life s*** that I’ve been through.”

Rhythm and Flow: Where is Beanz from?

Beanz, whose real name is Sabrina Perez, comes from Reading, Pennsylvania.

Like many of the other contestants, it looks as though the rapper hadn’t had the easiest road in life.

Beanz said before her initial audition: “My dad was just a street dude. I spent most of my time hanging out with him growing up and why I am the way I am. People are always so surprised when they hear me because I’m so little.”

Meet Beanz on Instagram

Beanz is on Instagram where she often posts of herself, videos of herself rapping, her family including her mother and two grandmothers and promo for her music.

Follow Beanz on Insta where she has over 58,000 followers – @beanzgotbarz.

Her Instagram features photos including Beans with iconic rappers such as DMX, Fat Joe and Tekashi 6ix 9ine.

