Who is Brandon J from Michelle Young's The Bachelorette?











One of thirty contestants attempting to steal the heart of Michelle Young is Brandon Jones, but can he do it?

The Bachelorette is back and better than ever with its eighteenth season, premiering tonight on ABC.

Contestants will have 10 weeks to battle it out to win the final rose from 2021’s Bachelorette, Michelle Young.

Michelle is a former contestant from Season 25 of The Bachelor, and now it’s her turn to take her pick out of thirty Bachelors.

Brandon J (Jones) is one contestant who thinks he has what it takes to win…

Reality Titbit has found out who Brandon J is, what his job is and found him on Instagram – so keep scrolling as we reveal all.

The Bachelorette: Who is Brandon J?

Brandon J is a travel nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon.

The 26-year-old is one of the younger contestants, but that isn’t holding him back, as he is very serious about settling down with somebody he loves.

He doesn’t just want to find a girlfriend, but also a best friend and a teammate.

Brandon is a self-proclaimed basketball player, which may give him an advantage, as Michelle also used to play basketball in college – but will he score on The Bachelorette?

Fun facts about Brandon J

Over on Brandon’s Bachelor Biography on ABC’s website, we’re provided with some facts into Brandon’s life to get to know him better…

His first fact is that he once jumped on stage during a Lil Wayne and Drake concert – now that’s a claim to fame!

ABC also added that Brandon loves The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and has no interest in going bungee jumping. Let’s hope for his sake that this isn’t an activity on The Bachelorette…

Brandon J on Instagram

Brandon J’s Instagram is updated regularly with photos of himself, basketball, friends, family and his dog Mac.

He currently has 1,656 followers, which we’re sure will increase when the show premiers tonight.

From his Instagram, we can see that he is very family orientated, with a highlights section dedicated to his family, where he shares photos of all the members of his family, including his baby nephew.

And of course, there is a highlights section dedicated to Mac, with the cutest puppy photos and videos.

Although Brandon’s height hasn’t yet been revealed, we can tell from his Instagram that he is definitely taller than 6 feet.

