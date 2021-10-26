Who is Brandon James from Street Outlaws No Prep Kings?











Brandon James is known for appearing on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, but there’s a lot we don’t know about the racing star.

Airing every Monday on the Discovery Channel, Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is the perfect show for car enthusiasts all over the world.

During the show, we see America’s fastest racers battle at untested, bumpy tracks across the country.

After each race, contestants earn points, and the person with the most points at the end of the season is crowned the No Prep King!

Brandon James is a cast member of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings 2021, and Reality Titbit has everything you need to know about the racer, from winning Mega Cash Days, to crashing his beloved car.

Who is Brandon James?

28-year-old Brandon James is one of the youngest in the No Prep scene, but this certainly doesn’t hold him back.

He is from California and began racing after attending Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School.

Brandon and his father decided to get involved in the racing scene with a ’56 Chevy Bel Air, which they later changed to a ’68 Mustang.

The father-son duo was noticed by Street Outlaw’s Jay Boddie, and the rest was history.

Brandon commented: “If it wasn’t for Boddie seeing the determination from me, I wouldn’t have this chance I do today.”

Brandon James won Mega Cash Days

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days is a show which features all of the Street Outlaws all-stars, where they battle it out in a race to win $600,000.

The Mega Cash Days 2021 winner was Brandon James.

He was faced with a lot of competition, as he was competing against former No Prep Kings champions James Finney, Mike Murillo, and Ryan Martin, along With “Murder Nova” Shawn Ellington, “Big Chief” Justin Shearer, Kye Kelley, and Memphis’ JJ DaBoss.

After winning, he told Discovery Channel:

To win this whole thing with all the names that were here and being undefeated, you can’t ask for anything more than that.

Brandon James was in a car crash

Accidents are inevitable in sports such as racing, and this became a reality for Brandon James earlier this year.

He crashed during the filming for Street Outlaws America’s List in Nebraska.

Brandon was up against the racing star, Lizzy Musi, when he crashed his Solar Needs Racing car.

Luckily, Brandon was able to walk away from the accident, and he was not seriously injured.

However, his car was extremely damaged and had to be removed from the list.

