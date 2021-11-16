Who is Brice Bolden from 7 Little Johnstons on TLC?











7 Little Johnston’s is back for another season, featuring Elizabeth Johnston’s boyfriend Brice Bolden.

Our favourite family are finally back on our screens tonight on TLC. 7 Little Johnstons is a reality TV show which revolves around the lives of a family of seven who live with dwarfism.

Brice Bolden is a new cast member of the show, following his relationship with Elizabeth. Reality Titbit have found out who Brice is, and explored how his relationship with Liz is really going.

NETFLIX: Where are Evan and Liz from Marriage or Mortgage now?

Screenshot from TLC’s YouTube: Teaching The Girls How To Change A Tyre | 7 Little Johnstons

Who is Brice Bolden?

Brice Bolden hails from Georgia, and is known for dating 7 Little Johnston’s Elizabeth Johnston. His age is unknown, however it’s guessed that he is in his early 20’s.

Brice is a fishing and hunting enthusiast. He appeared on the show earlier this year where he took Elizabeth, Carol and Daisy fishing, and they grilled him on making sure he wanted the best for their sister.

Brice and Elizabeth’s relationship

Brice and Elizabeth got together in 2019, and have been inseparable ever since. Their relationship came soon after Liz’s split from her ex-boyfriend James Burdette, which she was devastated by when they decided to break up back in 2019.

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

However, Liz seem’s happier than ever with Brice and there are rumours that they are planning on moving in together, which we’ll see for ourselves on the new season of 7 Little Johnstons.

Liz’s family more than approve of Brice. During an episode of the TLC show, Carol and Daisy explained how happy they are for Liz, and that Brice is with her for the long-run.

READY TO LOVE: Are Liz and Jason still together?

7 Little Johnstons: Brice on Instagram

Brice has two Instagram accounts, his main one which he posts regularly on (@brice_boldon_), and his second one which he doesn’t often use (@brice_boldon). On his main account he has 58.9k followers, and includes Elizabeth in his bio.

His Instagram mainly consists of photos of his fishing, which is his leading hobby. He also shares many updates of life with Elizabeth, and fans of the show can’t get enough.

One fan commented on a photo of the pair: “Aww so cute love seeing you two together”. Another Instagram user commented: “Lizzie your so cute and you two make a cute couple!”.

WATCH 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK