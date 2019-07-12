Who is Celebrity Gogglebox's Chris? Meet the famous dad of two!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

As if Gogglebox couldn’t have got any better, 2019 brings us a celebrity edition of the show!

Channel 4 have got together a star-studded lineup of famous faces to put their feet up and watch some good old telly. They’re watching everything from Killing Eve to Taken and the reactions are hilarious!

The show, which is about people watching TV, kicked off all the way back in 2013 and since then it’s been a massive hit with viewers winning BAFTAs and NTA awards.

Episode 5 of Celebrity Gogglebox saw Chris take a seat on the sofa. So, who is Chris from Celebrity Gogglebox episode 5? And who are his sons?

Who is Chris from Celebrity Gogglebox episode 5?

Chris Kamara – or Kammy as he’s known – is a football pundit for Sky Sports. Previous to commentating on the sport, Chris was a professional football player and manager. He began his football career playing for Portsmouth and went on to play for Swindon Town, Brentford, Stoke City, Leeds United, Luton Town, Sheffield United and Bradford City.

Before becoming a football player Chris was encouraged to join the Navy by his father. He was in the Navy for around a year before changing career choice.

Chris has appeared on TV numerous times. From Goals on Sunday to Soccer Aid in 2016, Chris is no stranger to the telly.

Is Chris Kamara married?

Yes! Chris married his wife, Anne, in 1982.

Anne looks to be the director of multiple companies and is a year younger than her husband. However, it doesn’t seem that she or her husband are particularly social media savvy.

Chris is on Twitter as @chris_kammy, though.

Chris Kamara: Children

The football legend and his wife have two sons together.

Ben and Jack join their dad on the Gogglebox sofa during episode 5 of Celebrity Gogglebox 2019.

Ben describes himself on Twitter as a ‘product manager and entrepreneur”. He’s also on Instagram as @ben_kammy. His brother, Jack, doesn’t seem to be on social media.

Chris has his own online shop which sells T-shirts and other merchandise sporting his famous sayings and catchphrases.

