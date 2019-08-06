Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

The first kiss of Celebs Go Dating series 7 will land during episode 2 of the new series as Nathan Henry and Drake Heffernan lock lips in a steamy date.

Geordie Shore star Nathan picked Drake during the first-ever season 7 mixer before sitting down with his man for a few (too many) cocktails.

It’s expected that Nathan’s future dates continue to get MTV-style raunchy although it remains to be seen whether Drake is part of the action.

Get to know Drake from his job to Instagram life…

Who is Nathan Henry?

Nathan is a 28-year-old reality TV star famous for his role on MTV’s Geordie Shore series, which he has been part of since 2015.

The Newcastle-born lad is openly gay and was previously dating Craig Richards, who little is known about.

Nonetheless, the pair were in a serious relationship and lived together in the North before things came to an end around August 2018.

At the time, Nath told MTV:

You can’t beg someone to love you, and you can’t beg someone to stay with you, so I just had to respect his wishes and let him go.

Nathan and Drake

Episodes 1 and 2 in the 2019 Celebs Go Dating series sees Nathan and Drake hit it off on their date.

Nath picked Drake from the bunch after he successfully answered the Geordie Shore star’s three make-or-break questions: Do you like Disney? Do you like David Attenborough? Do you like Harry Potter?

Having passed with flying colours, the duo enjoyed a seriously boozy date where Nathan ended up slurring as much as he did pout.

However, Nath did admit that the drinks were a little awkward having explained to the camera that Drake looked just like his ex-boyfriend!

Kiss and make up!

Nevertheless, they managed to kiss and make-up in episode 2…

Get to know Drake!

You can follow Drake on Instagram under @drakewilliamsh, where he has close to 2,000 followers.

Here, Drake’s page is all about style and fashion, with endless amounts of holiday pics in colourful summer suits and sleek cotton shirts.

According to his Insta, Drake is the founder of a skincare company called Beige Aesthetics, who sell themselves as a ‘premium injectables company’ and specialise in dermal fillers and botox.

So, if you think Drake’s skin has an incredible glow… there’s a reason why!

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING EVERY NIGHT (APART FROM SATURDAY) ON E4 AT 9 PM