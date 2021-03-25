Who is Charlotte Ritchie's partner? Taskmaster panellist's love life explored











Charlotte Ritchie is set to appear on Channel 4’s Taskmaster in March 2021. Let’s get to know more about the comedian, from her partner to career!

Taskmaster is back in 2021 with its eleventh series. The show first aired in 2015 on Dave, however, it moved to Channel 4 in 2020. Created a co-presented by comedian Alex Horne, Taskmaster sees many comedians tasked with all kinds of challenges. Judging the show is The Inbetweeners star Greg Davies.

Taskmaster series 11 airs on Thursdays at 9 pm. Contestants on the show in 2021 include Charlotte Ritchie, Lee Mack, Mike Wozniak, Kerry Godliman, Jamali Maddix and more.

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Who is Charlotte Ritchie?

Charlotte Ritchie is a 31-year-old comedian who grew up in London.

Charlotte attended University of Bristol and completed her studies while appearing in Fresh Meat. The actress and comedian landed roles in shows such as Life of Riley and Doctors early in her career.

Her comedy career started out in 2009 when she appeared in Life of Riley, she went on to play Melissa “Oregon” Shawcross in Fresh Meat in 2011.

Prior to her more prominent TV and film roles, Charlotte played a student in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005.

Meet Charlotte’s partner, Mae

Charlotte Ritchie is in a relationship with Mae Martin in 2021. Mae, 33, is also a comedian and actor, as well as a writer.

She hails from Toronto, Canada and her father is an award-winning food writer named James Chatto.

Mae’s career kicked off quite young as she was a member of comedy troupe – The Young and the Useless – after leaving school aged 15. According to The Guardian, in her teenage years, “mingling with older comics led to drugs, ill-advised relationships and eventually rehab“.

In 2020 Mae co-created and starred in Feel Good which aired on Channel 4 and Netflix. Charlotte played the role of George in the TV series.

In March 2021, Charlotte congratulated her partner on winning the Royal Television Society Breakthrough Award 2021 for Feel Good, writing “Yesss @TheMaeMartin !! Xx” on Twitter.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Mae and Charlotte’s podcasts

Together, Mae and Charlotte have appeared on Deborah Frances-White’s The Guilty Feminist podcast as special guests.

Mae has a podcast of her own, Mae Martin’s Guide to 21st Century Sexuality, which airs on BBC Four.

The Canada-born stand-up comedian is often a guest star on other people’s podcasts including the Good Job with Beth Roars Podcast and James Acaster’s Perfect Sounds.

