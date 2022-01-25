Who is chef Robert Sieber on Summer House?











Summer House season 6 is currently airing on Bravo, with all the latest drama amongst the group for viewers to enjoy.

The hit Bravo series has been airing since 2017, and follows the lives of a group of wealthy young professionals at their summer house in the Hamptons.

Amongst the cast is Danielle Olivera, who has also brought her boyfriend Robert onto the Summer House scene. Reality Titbit have found out more about Robert’s career as a chef, and how he met the reality TV star.

Who is Robert Sieber?

Robert is a chef from Cincinnati, Ohio. He works as a Culinary Director at The Snow Lodge, which is a new restaurant and entertainment concept at at The St. Regis Aspen Resort.

Robert offers “a fresh and seasonally focused culinary experience”, with colleagues offering “innovative cocktails” and “live music series”.

The talented chef is in a relationship with Bravo star Danielle Olivera, who is known for being a cast member on Summer House. Since their relationship began, Robert has also got involved with the show and the reality TV industry.

Robert and Danielle’s relationship

Summer House fans only get to see the tip of Robert and Danielle’s relationship, so Reality Titbit have got the inside scoop on how they met…

The pair met at a private dinner back in 2020. The dinner was in Montauk, where Danielle was filming at the time.

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Danielle revealed that she was immediately smitten by Robert. She also said: “When a hot chef comes out to your table, you notice”, “I didn’t know what was going to happen, but I knew that I really, really liked him. And so here we are”.

Although they spend time apart due to their differing careers, the loved up pair still manage to make it work.

Meet Robert Sieber on Instagram!

Robert currently has 12.8k followers on his Instagram account, where he shows off his culinary skills.

He has shared some delicious creations, such as his Cappellacci, Pies and Snails. Robert is also a very proud boyfriend, and boasts about Danielle regularly.

On the 22nd of December, he shared a photo to celebrate Danielle’s birthday saying :”A year older and somehow in that time you’ve made me even happier. Thankyou for always supporting me especially in this time apart”. Danielle replied to his post saying: “Thank you my love – you make me the happiest even when you’re in a different time zone”.

