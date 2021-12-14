Who is Cisco Rosado’s mom on Love and Hip Hop?











Love and Hip Hop is back, and this time it’s a family reunion. But who is VH1 star Cisco Rosado’s mom?

It’s been a while, but our favorite Love and Hip Hop stars are finally back on our screens. The show has returned to VH1 this December for a Family Reunion, Love and Hip Hop edition.

Cisco Rosado is amongst the cast of the series, and viewers want to know more about the music producer. Reality Titbit have found out who Cisco’s mom is, and explored his family.

LOVE AND HIP HOP: Was the show cancelled in 2020?

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer BridTV 3237 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer 820198 820198 center 22403

Who is Cisco Rosado’s mom?

Cisco’s mom is called Maggie Clan. Maggie has supported Cisco through thick and thin, and the pair have a very close relationship. She always encouraged him to dream big, and is the reason he is where he is today.

There is little information on Cisco’s mom, and she keeps her life private by not being on social media such as Instagram and Twitter.

Cisco Rosado’s family explored

Whilst we know that Cisco’s mother is part of his life, the Love and Hip Hop star’s father is unknown to the public. It’s not been confirmed whether his father was present during his life growing up.

Cisco Rosado is a father of two. He has two children, Tianna and Cisco Rosado Jr. A.K.A CJ, with his ex partner Tasha, who has appeared multiple times on Love and Hip Hop. His children live with Tasha in Atlanta.

He revealed on the latest episode of the show that he hasn’t seen his children in 6 months, which has began to affect him. He said that that is why the creep squad haven’t been their usual self, as he envy’s that they get to see their children whenever they want.

Since his split with Tasha, he has had multiple partners. He has also dated Jennifer Williams, Diamond, Mariahlynn and Teairra Mari.

MTV: Teen Mom UK season 7 confirmed

Cisco Rosado on Instagram

Cisco Rosado currently has 274k followers on his Instagram. He has 40 posts which consist of all the latest on his life.

Earlier this year, he fought in a boxing match with fellow Love and Hip Hop star Peter Gunz which he announced and promoted on his account. He captioned a photo of the pair: “When Best friends become Enemies. Still my brother though”.

Cisco also shares his friendships on Instagram, he posted a photo with American music manager Debra Antney, saying: “Family isn’t always blood. It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs , do anything to see you smile, and accept you for who you are”.

The reality TV star isn’t very active on his social media, and he hasn’t posted since April 2021. His family, including his mom, haven’t featured on his Instagram.

WATCH FAMILY REUNION: LOVE & HIP HOP EDITION ON VH1 MONDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK