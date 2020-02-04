Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Channel 4 series 8 Out of 10 Cats has established itself as one of the UK’s favourite panel shows since first launching in 2005.

Over 14 years of development there has been countless celebrity guests and various team captains. As it stands, Rob Beckett and Katherine Ryan are the staple comedians on the show with Jimmy Carr the gigglish host in the middle.

Joining the gang for more laughs on Tuesday night (February 4th) is comedian Catherine Bohart. A finalist in Funny Woman competitions over the past few years, here’s everything you need to know about Catherine.

Who is Catherine Bohart?

Catherine is an Irish stand-up comedian, writer and actor. She currently lives in England but was born in Dublin.

In 2016 she rose to fame after reaching the final of both the BBC New Comedy Award and Funny Women Awards having only started out in comedy 12 months prior following graduation with an MA in Acting for Screen.

Interestingly, she told Funny Woman that her inspirations were “Dylan Moran, Joan Rivers and Katherine Ryan”, so let’s hope she isn’t stars-truck on 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Other TV appearances include The Mash Report, Roast Battle, Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier, Rob Beckett’s Savage Socials and The Stand Up Sketch Show.

She currently has a stand-up tour across the UK in 2020 called Lemon, where you can purchase tickets here.

Age, Instagram and all that jazz

Catherine is 31 years old and has a broad sense of humour although often picking apart her OCD disorder or adding dry observations on how she is bisexual despite coming from a strict Catholic background.

She is in a relationship with fellow comedian Sarah Keyworth, who is 25 years old and another familiar face on the stand-up and panel circuit.

You can follow Catherine on Instagram under @CatherineBohart, where she has close to 5,000 followers.

How to watch 8 Out of 10 Cats

The brand new 2020 series of 8 Out of 10 Cats airs every Tuesday night on E4 at 9 pm.

There are also repeat episodes throughout the week while you can catch up with each new episode shortly after it finished broadcast on via the official Channel 4 media player, E4.

On Friday evenings, new episodes of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown air.