On Sunday, March 17th, the world learned of the tragic death of Mike Thalassitis.
Police confirmed that Mike took his own life the previous day and that the death was not treated as suspicious.
However, close friends and family revealed that Mike had been struggling to come to terms with the passing away of both his best friend, Danny Cutts, and his grandmother over a short space of time.
With Love Island re-appearing on ITV so has news of a notebook that Mike had on him at the scene of his death. Here’s everything we know about the development and who Danny Cutts was.
Who is Mike Thalassitis?
Mike Thalassitis is a reality TV star who rose to fame on Love Island 2017 before also appearing on Celebs Go Dating the following year.
He was also a very talented football player and played for several non-league teams as well as representing the Cyprus national team at U18 and U21 level.
How did Mike Thalassitis die?
Mike took his own life on Saturday, March 17th.
Police found his body the following day in a nearby park. The official Metropilation Police statement read:
Police were called to a park near Latymer Way, N9 at 09:28 hrs on Saturday, March 16th, to reports of a man found hanged. Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, deceased.
What has been the latest developments?
On Wednesday, June 5th, during the inquest of the cast, it was revealed that Mike left a notebook of messages to his family during.
Senior coroner Andrew Walker said that the 26-year-old left messages “which clearly set out his intention that his life should come to an end”.
The inquest also concluded that the death was suicide with cocaine, ethanol, antidepressants and paracetamol identified in Mike’s system.
Who is Danny Cutts?
Those close to Mike have revealed that he had been struggling to come to terms with the death of best friend Danny Cutts.
The likes of Montana Brown, who co-starred alongside Mike on Love Island 2017, wrote on Instagram: “Now I know you were in a dark place a few months back and I thought you were past it and that you were on the up.”
View this post on Instagram
I’ve thought long and hard about what I want to say, I’ve woken up and unfortunately this wasn’t just a nightmare so this is to you Mr Thala. Firstly, I’m so angry at you for doing this because you are so loved by so many people and I just wish you picked up the phone so we could’ve sorted this out. This didn’t need to happen😭. Secondly, it annoys me that you were so misunderstood. “Muggy Mike” was your stage name and let’s face it, the ladies did fall at your feet BUT everyone had this impression of you and you were literally the opposite you were one of a kind. Mike, you were so thoughtful, caring and loyal to me and all your friends, you know some of my darkest secrets and I know yours. I could always rely on you to tell me when I’m being a nut job to Elliott and tell me to get off his case 😂 and I always told you to stop partying too much and getting too pissed😂🙈 I just wish people had a tiny glimpse of what the real you was like. You sent me a Christmas card in the post this year, you checked up on me everyday at the beginning of this year when I was struggling myself, you really were the kindest, sweetest person and I am so devastated and crushed that I’ll never get to see you again. Now I know you were in a dark place a few months back and I thought you were past it and that you were on the up. I got you to buy The Magic, you wrote down your gratitudes, you had the pictures of your family in your car to remind you to be grateful for them. I just don’t know how I didn’t notice… I am absolutely heart broken that I couldn’t help you. Your phone call a few days ago to tell me that I’m smashing the swimwear, you’re proud of me and that you’re grateful for my friendship is the only thing that’s keeping me going right now. At least you knew how much you meant to me. I will help open your cafe with Scott because you worked so hard on it so don’t you worry! I can’t imagine how much pain you must have been in to do this, and the fact that you went through this on your own breaks my heart. I’m so so sorry I couldn’t do more to help you. I have so much love for you Mike and I will never forget you. Sleep tight darling and I miss you so much already 💙
Danny suddenly passed away on Christmas eve. The cause of death is unknown.
However, it left Mike completely heartbroken, with his split from The Only Way is Essex star Megan McKenna also coming around the same time.
The reality TV star was also coming to terms with his 94-year-old nan passing away, who he had recently moved in with to act as her full-time carer.
