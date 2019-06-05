Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

On Sunday, March 17th, the world learned of the tragic death of Mike Thalassitis.

Police confirmed that Mike took his own life the previous day and that the death was not treated as suspicious.

However, close friends and family revealed that Mike had been struggling to come to terms with the passing away of both his best friend, Danny Cutts, and his grandmother over a short space of time.

With Love Island re-appearing on ITV so has news of a notebook that Mike had on him at the scene of his death. Here’s everything we know about the development and who Danny Cutts was.

Who is Mike Thalassitis?

Mike Thalassitis is a reality TV star who rose to fame on Love Island 2017 before also appearing on Celebs Go Dating the following year.

He was also a very talented football player and played for several non-league teams as well as representing the Cyprus national team at U18 and U21 level.

How did Mike Thalassitis die?

Mike took his own life on Saturday, March 17th.

Police found his body the following day in a nearby park. The official Metropilation Police statement read:

Police were called to a park near Latymer Way, N9 at 09:28 hrs on Saturday, March 16th, to reports of a man found hanged. Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, deceased.

To #MikeThalassitis and his bereft Family.

Thinking of you, wishing you hope in the midst of sorrow, comfort in the midst of pain. Love in your darkest hours. 💔 I'm walking the same road as the inconsolabe Mother of #SophieGradon — Anastacia Beverhousn (@MommaDebs) March 16, 2019

If #MikeThalassitis has commuted suicide then their needs to be more support after reality shows! I locked myself away and didnt want 2 be in public wen I came out of Big Brother with anxiety and depression it was horrible and had 1 call in a year to see if I was ok from the team — Ryan Ruckledge (@ryruckledge) March 16, 2019

I don't know why but I feel so heart broken about #MikeThalassitis just crying my heart out over another loss to someone that obviously was hurting and was putting in a front of 'i'm fine' — cheresebradnum (@chez82x) March 17, 2019

What has been the latest developments?

On Wednesday, June 5th, during the inquest of the cast, it was revealed that Mike left a notebook of messages to his family during.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker said that the 26-year-old left messages “which clearly set out his intention that his life should come to an end”.

The inquest also concluded that the death was suicide with cocaine, ethanol, antidepressants and paracetamol identified in Mike’s system.

Who is Danny Cutts?

Those close to Mike have revealed that he had been struggling to come to terms with the death of best friend Danny Cutts.

The likes of Montana Brown, who co-starred alongside Mike on Love Island 2017, wrote on Instagram: “Now I know you were in a dark place a few months back and I thought you were past it and that you were on the up.”

Danny suddenly passed away on Christmas eve. The cause of death is unknown.

However, it left Mike completely heartbroken, with his split from The Only Way is Essex star Megan McKenna also coming around the same time.

The reality TV star was also coming to terms with his 94-year-old nan passing away, who he had recently moved in with to act as her full-time carer.