Who is Danny on Survivor 41 and what’s his job?











Survivor is a long-running compeition series which first launched back in 2000. In 2021, Survivor is onto its 41st season and in December there are six finalists still battling out to become this year’s Survivor champion. One million dollars is at stake and tensions are certainly running high on the CBS show.

Season 41 of the show kicked off from September 22nd and as the weeks have rolled on, contestants have been eliminated. Let’s take a look at who Danny is on Survivor 41.

Danny on Survivor 41

Describing himself to CBS as “charismatic, competitive and optimistic“, Danny McCray was a stand out character on Survivor 41.

Speaking on the show, Danny said: “I came out here and I left my soul out here with Survivor. I competed the hardest that I could and I’m proud of what I did. I could accept the fact I lost if that was the end for me.“

The contestant made it to the final six on the show in 2021.

Who is Danny McCray?

Danny McCray is a 33 year old former NFL player who hails from Houstin, Texas.

He’s not only a sporting star, given his former NFL career, but Danny also has ann MBA and described it as one of the hardest things he’s ever done.

Danny is one of three children and he was raised by his mother after his father’s passing. His determination made him a standout character on series 41.

Is Danny on Instagram?

Yes, Danny McCray can be found on Instagram @dannymccray40 with almost nine thousand followers.

As per CBS and his IG profile, Danny is a fan of cooking and travelling.

The retired Dallas Cowboys Player is a father, too, and his daughter appears on his Instagram page. His wife, Kiki McCray, is a psychotherapist and she and Danny appear to do a lot of jetsetting together.

