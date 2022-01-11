Who is Darcey Silva’s baby daddy Frank Bollok?











Darcey and Stacey is returning to our screens tonight with a brand new season, and viewers want to know more about Darcey’s baby daddy.

The American reality TV series documents the lives of the Silva sisters, as we see all parts of their love, professional and family lives. The show is a 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, which Darcey featured on as we saw her relationship with Georgi Rusev blossom.

Darcey has two children, however we’ve never been introduced to her baby daddy on either of the TLC shows. Reality Titbit have found out everything you need to know about him, and explored his new marriage.

Who is Darcey Silva’s baby daddy?

Darcey was previously married to Frank Bollok, who is the father to her two children. Frank is from New York, and currently lives in Schenectady. He studied at The Bronx High School of Science and Hunter College.

Frank is known for being Darcey’s ex-husband, however he is also a successful businessman and Real Estate Agent. He is currently the co-owner of The Twilight Lodge, which is located in the mountaintop hamlet of Haines Falls.

His lodge is family owned and operated, and promises guests a friendly hospitality in a laid back atmosphere.

Who is Frank Bollok married to?

Darcey’s ex-husband is now remarried to Kristell Mapelli, who tied the knot in December 2018. Aniko and Aspen are seen as having a close relationship with their step-mother, as they were seen photographed together at her baby shower.

Frank’s wife is from New Jersey, and lives with him New York. She studied Surgical Technology at Berkeley College.

Frank Bollok is not on Instagram, however Kristell is, and has shared photos of their relationship and their child together.

Darcey and Franks children on Instagram

The pair’s children, Aniko and Aspen are featured on TLC’s Darcey and Stacey. The sisters are both social media influencers, and fans have watched them grow up on 90 Day Fiancé.

Aniko has 74.5k followers on Instagram and 86.2k followers on TikTok. She posts all her latest travels and selfies across her accounts, and celebrated her graduation in October 2021.

Aspen has 58.7k followers on Instagram and 13.4k followers on TikTok. The TLC star has worked with big brands on her socials such as Casetify and Loving Tan. She also has a highlight dedicated to her family, where she has shared old photos with Darcey and Frank.

