Who is Darlene Slaton from 1000-Lb Sisters?











1000-Lb Sisters season 3 is well underway, with all the latest on the Slaton sisters our hearts can take.

The TLC show revolves around Tammy and Amy, two sisters from Kentucky on their journey to get surgery for their weight loss. Whilst Amy has succeeded in hers, Tammy still seems to be struggling.

Viewers are loving the new season so far, from watching Tammy choose her new nurse, to the sisters going to afternoon tea with their mom, they can’t get enough. Reality Titbit have found out more about Tammy and Amy’s mom Darlene, such as where she was born and her relationship status.

TLC: What is Amy Slaton's net worth?

Who is Darlene Slaton?

Darlene Slaton is Tammy and Amy Slaton’s mom. She hasn’t always had the best relationship with her children, and the sisters have revealed on 1000-Lb Sisters that she hasn’t been the most supportive throughout their lives.

They said on the show:

“Growing up we didn’t get very much attention, didn’t get very many hugs. I’m not saying our mom didn’t care. I’m Just saying she didn’t know how to show it. I’m thinking that her family didn’t know how to show it.”

Darlene was born on the 25th of December 1960 – she will be turning 61 on Christmas Day next week. She hails from Shawnee town, Illinois, however now lives in Kentucky.

Is Darlene Slaton married?

The TLC star’s first husband is unknown. However they had five children together, Amy, Tammy, Amanda, Mistry, and Chris. They ended up divorcing, and the reason for this is unknown to the public too.

In 2013, Darlene married Robert Franklin, however he sadly died in January 2021. The pair shared two children together, Crystal and Wayne.

Darlene is now single, and it is unknown if she has been in a relationship since her late husband.

1000-LB SISTERS: Fans worry if Tammy Slaton is still alive

Viewers react to Darlene Slaton

As Darlene has featured on 1000-Lb Sisters many times, it’s no surprise that she’s talked about across social media. Many viewers can see where Tammy got her manners from after meeting the sisters mom…

One Twitter user wrote: “Dear lord. Darlene is a piece of work”. Another viewer said: “Does Darlene like ANYTHING?”.

The scene from last weeks episode during their Mothers Day afternoon tea had 1000-Lb Sisters fans in tears of laughter. One viewer said: “Omg this whole scene of them at high tea and Amy cussing out a honey bee has me about to pee my pants”.

Why on Earth did Amy & Tammy take their mom to High Tea for Mother's Day? I'm addicted to this show but Amy & Tammy have about as much etiquette & class as a feral cat in heat. 😂🤣😂 #1000lbSisters — Ranae 🐾 (@TheNerdyCatLady) November 30, 2021

