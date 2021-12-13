Who is Diane Ducharme in Tiger King’s Doc Antle Story?











Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story is a new addition to Netflix on December 10th, 2021. Since Tiger King first dropped on the streaming service it’s been a huge hit with viewers who get a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes of some of America’s zoos, big cat sanctuaries and attractions. Rather than focus on Joe Exotic, the newest Tiger King series on Netflix is all about Doc Antle.

There’s a lot of history and complexities to get our heads around when watching The Doc Antle Story and as the episodes roll on, there are more people coming forward with their version of events. So, let’s find out more about who Diane Ducharme is in The Doc Antle Story.

Tiger King: Meet Radha Hirsch

Radha Hirsch is one of Doc Antle’s ex-wives. She’s the daughter of Diane Ducharme.

Radha Hirsch first met Doc when she was 11 or 12 years old at the Ashram in Yogaville. She said that she was immediately “enamoured” with Doc.

The Tiger King star revealed that she was 14 years old the first time anything romantic happened with Doc Antle on the Netflix series. And she had a lot of freedom as her mother “moved around a lot“.

Does Diane Ducharme appear in The Doc Antle Story?

Yes, Diane Ducharme is one of the women interviewed in Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story.

She explains her story of how her daughter, Radha, ran away with Doc and the effects of it on her life. Diane said that she lost her job as she was so distraught trying to find where her daughter was on the Netflix series.

Diane’s daughter was 17 years old when she left Doc Antle. She said that the dynamic of their relationship changed after he admitted that he found her attractive when she was 11 years old.

Screenshot: Tiger King Doc Antle Story – Netflix

Where are Diane Ducharme and Radha Hirsch now?

Judging by their feature on Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story, Diane Ducharme and Radha Hirsch reconnected after Radha broke away from Doc Antle.

As per The Cinemaholic, Radha now lives in Arizona.

It’s unconfirmed where Diane lives or what either of the women do for a living, but due to the nature of the docu-series, it’s likely that all the people on the sow would prefer to maintain their privacy.

