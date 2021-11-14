Who is Faith Teng on Gold Rush, is she a part of the Beets crew?











Since it first launched in 2010, Discovery show, Gold Rush, has been a huge success and has gone on to have multiple spin-off shows. Gold Rush season 12 launched in 2021 and many familiar faces have returned to find their fortune gold mining.

Parker Schnabel, Fred Hurt, Rick Ness and Tony Beets and their crews are all back to take what’s theirs. Dubbed the ‘King of the Klondike’, Tony Beets has raised his family to be gold miners, too, including his daughter, Monica, and son, Kevin.

Who is Kevin Beets?

Kevin Beets is one of Tony and Minnie Beets’ three children.

He’s 33 years old and celebrates his birthday on June 10th, 1988. Kevin is the oldest of the Beets mining family and he’s been working since he was just a young teenager.

Kevin has been appearing on the Discovery show since season 5 and has an estimated net worth of $3m.

Who is Kevin’s girlfriend, Faith Teng?

As with many of the miners on Gold Rush, their partners feature on the show, too.

Faith Teng is Kevin Beets’ girlfriend and she’s a part of the Beets mining crew.

The exact date of when Kevin and Faith got together is currently unknown, but they have been pictured in photos together on Facebook all the way back in 2019.

Gold Rush: Are Faith Teng and Kevin married?

Although very few details about Kevin’s love life have been revealed on the show, it’s clear to see that he and Faith have been together for some time. It also appears that the Beets crew are very family-oriented with Monica getting married and having children in recent years.

Married Celeb writes that Kevin and Faith are engaged, however, this may not be confirmed. Kevin hasn’t posted his relationship status to his Facebook page. Faith doesn’t appear to be on social media at the time of writing, however, she does appear on Monica Beets’ page.

Rick Ness and Parker Schnabel’s girlfriends have appeared on the show but we’re yet to have a Gold Rush wedding, so who knows what the future holds?

