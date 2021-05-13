Who is farmer Tim Stephens on Kate Humble's farm? Meet the Channel 5 star!











Farmer Tim Stephens makes regular appearances on Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble – here’s more about him and the work he does.

If you ever fancy heading off to the country for some peace, you can tune into the new season of Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble on Channel 5.

The programme follows Kate at her country farm where she is often joined by other co-stars, guests and visitors.

One of them is farmer Tim but who is he? Find everything you need to know about him here.

Farmer Tim, Humble by Nature on YouTube

Who is farmer Tim?

Tim Stephens, who comes from Blaina in the Welsh Valleys, spent his childhood growing up in a farm and has been in the farming industry all his life.

The farmer now tenants and runs the Humble by Nature farm, Kate Humble’s farm and rural skills centre based in Monmouthshire, South Wales. Kate bought 117-acre farm with her husband Ludo Graham in 2011.

As noted on the farm’s website, he is a “champion field-fencer”, as well as “an expert at hedge-laying, shearing and of course in everything to do with sheep”.

The farmer offers several different courses for farming enthusiasts such as Smallholding for Beginners, Sheep for Beginners, Lambing 24, among others.

Tim has a wife called Sarah.

Is Tim on social media?

We weren’t able to find any public social media accounts that belong to Tim Stephens. Kate Humble doesn’t follow anyone under this name on Instagram so it is understood that the farmer is not on the social media platform at the time of writing.

He does, however, make regular appearances in videos and vlogs on Humble By Nature’s YouTube channel.

Of course, you can also catch him on the Channel 5 programme which airs every Thursday at 9 pm.

Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble

Escape to the Farm with Kate Humble returned for its second series on April 15th this year.

There are eight episodes in total for this season. The last episode is expected to air on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

