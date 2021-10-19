Who is football player Bryan from The Bachelorette?











The Bachelorette is back for its eighteenth season, with Bryan Witzmann ready to shoot his shot with Michelle Young.

Each season, thirty new Bachelors compete to win over a single woman, and this year, it’s a familiar face, Michelle Young.

The Bachelorette fans are thrilled to see Michelle return, for a second chance at finding love after coming runner-up in season 25 of The Bachelor.

Bryan Witzmann is one of the Bachelors ready to win over elementary school teacher, Michelle.

If you just can’t wait for tonight’s episode to find out more about Bryan, we’ve got everything you need to know about him and his football career right here.

Who is Bryan Witzmann?

Bryan Witzmann was born on the 16th of June 1990, in Chicago, Illinois.

According to ABC, the 31-year-old is a foodie, religious, family-oriented, completely down-to-earth, and all about finding himself a wife.

From growing up with two older sisters, and watching all of the romcoms under the sun, Bryan appraises himself as quite the romantic, which we’re sure we’ll see a glimpse of on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette: Bryan’s football career

Bryan Witzmann is an American football player, who is currently a free agent.

He played football at his college when he attended South Dakota State University.

Bryan has played for multiple NFL teams, such as Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons.

Bryan Witzmann on Instagram

As he is a recognized NFL player, Bryan Witzmann already has a blue tick on Instagram.

The verified user has over 7k followers, and shares updates of his regular life, as well as his football life.

We can also see from his Instagram that he loves travelling, as he has visited various countries across the world, such as Mexico, Australia, Bali, Japan and many more.

If Michelle is interested in travelling, she’s got a tour guide ready for her!

