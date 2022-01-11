Who is former Olympian Marlena Wesh on The Bachelor?











Season 26 of The Bachelor is well underway, with Clayton Echard on the search for the love of his life.

Hailing from Eureka, Missouri, Clayton Echard has been given a second chance to find the one. He is best known for his appearance as a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelorette.

During his time on the show, he will have to choose between 22 women, one of which will receive the final rose and leave with Clayton. Amongst the contestants is Marlena Wesh, so lets get to know the former Olympian.

ABC: Why is The Bachelor not on next week and when does the show return?

The Bachelor | Full Trailer BridTV 7463 The Bachelor | Full Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/qk5WXJfckBc/hqdefault.jpg 929582 929582 center 22403

Who is Marlena Wash?

Marlena Wash is a 30 year old Olympian from Gainesville, Florida. She will be turning 31 on the 16th of February 2022.

She is a very successful woman, and along with her athletic career, she is also a Real Estate Agent at Keller Williams Gainesville Realty.

Marlena competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics for Haiti in track and field. She represented them in the in the women’s 200-meter and 400-meter sprints.

In terms of her love life, The Bachelor website said that “when Marlena loves, she loves hard and is looking for the right partner with whom to settle down”.

The Bachelor fans are loving Marlena

As always, viewers of the show have been gossiping all about the latest episodes of The Bachelor across social media. It was only right that we had a look about their thoughts on Marlena.

The Reality TV star has made quite the impression on viewers, with compliments left right and center. Many viewers have tweeted The Bachelor directly, asking for her to be the next Bachelorette.

One Twitter user wrote: “Marlena should be the next bachelorette. She’s strong, confident, genuine, a pro athlete and just all round fun @BachelorABC you heard me?”. Another said: “Marlena takes my breath away..she’s too good for this show”.

If Marlena doesn’t win this I want a recount #TheBachelor — Kat (@homebodykat) January 11, 2022

Marlena is so sweet and genuine. She's the kind of girl friend I would love to have #TheBachelor — Suvi Järvinen (@suuvi1993) January 11, 2022

AMERICAN IDOL: Who is Clay Aiken and is he running for Congress?

Marlena Wash on Instagram

Marlena currently has 6,283 followers on Instagram, which is certainly set to increase as her time on The Bachelor evolves. She has 39 posts, which are full of selfies, travels, and real estate BTS.

In June 2020, Wash shared a throwback post to the 2012 Olympics, saying she “became the first Haitian female to qualify for the semi finals in the 400m dash at the Olympic Games held in London”. She loves training, and said her goal is to forever look like a tracklete.

WATCH THE BACHELOR ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C OR STREAM ON HULU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK