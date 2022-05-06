











Chrishell Stause is in love again! The Selling Sunset confirmed that she is in a relationship with musician G Flip during the show’s season 5 reunion.

The new season of the Netflix reality show premiered in April 2022, bringing back familiar faces from the Oppenheim Group and new additions to the growing cast. The reunion episode debuted on Friday (May 6th) in which Chrishell revealed that she has moved on with a musician named G Flip following her split from Jason Oppenheim.

So, who is G Flip? Let’s meet them on Instagram and get to know better Chrishell’s new partner.

Chrishell Stause confirms new romance

Chrishell Stause is dating musician G Flip!

The Selling Sunset confirmed her romance to the reunion host Tan France, saying: “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by ‘they/them,’. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

The reality star and agent revealed they met when she took part in one of G Flip’s music videos. In the clip, Chrishell can be seen dancing in a convenience store before she shares a kiss with the musician.

“It was so much fun. We had such a blast,” Chrishell explained about the filming of the video. “Not everyone’s going to be ready for it, but I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing. The song is amazing.”

Who is G Flip?

G Flip, real name Georgia Claire Flipo, is a singer, drummer and producer who hails from Melbourne, Australia. They came out as non-binary in June 2021 in a series of social media snaps.

The musician dropped their first album in 2019 and their most popular song is Gay 4 Me, which has received over two million streams on Spotify.

According to their bio on their Instagram profile, G Flip is set to perform in several locations in 2022, including Darwin, Australia on May 21st, New York on June 18th and Adelaide on July 22nd.

G Flip’s new music video GET ME OUTTA HERE will be released on Friday, May 13th. You can find more about the Australian star from their Instagram handle @gflip.

Chrishell and Jason’s break-up

During the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, Jason addressed his relationship with Chrishell and insisted that there was “a lot of love” between them and said that there is still “a lot of love” after their split.

Tan France asked the Oppenheim Group co-founder whether their romance was purely for the cameras to which Jason replied: “I hesitate to answer that question. I don’t want to give it any credence. That’s like asking me if the Earth is flat. It’s a stupid question to me. I don’t feel the need to explain to people that…”

He got very emotional before he continued: “There’s a lot of sadness and loss. I think watching the show made it more difficult,” Jason says after composing himself. “It brought it all back up. It’s been a few months, but I’m still just going through stuff. There was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult break-up.”

