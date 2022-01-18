Who is Georgia Hassarati from Too Hot To Handle?











Too Hot To Handle season 3 is almost here with ten singles ready to win some money, or break some rules…

Netflix are spicing up our January yet again, with a brand new series of Too Hot To Handle. The show has promised the “wildest ever batch of singles” and have increased the prize fund to $200,000.

With the season premiere just around the corner, it’s only right that we provide you with all the details on this years cast. Georgia Hassarati is amongst them, and Reality Titbit have found out everything you need to know about the reality TV star, and even found her on Instagram…

NETFLIX: Who is Izzy from Too Hot to Handle, the self-proclaimed “rule breaker”?

Too Hot To Handle | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7762 Too Hot To Handle | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wi1vTN6h4Nk/hqdefault.jpg 939515 939515 center 22403

Who is Georgia on Too Hot To Handle?

Georgia Hassarati is a 26-year-old midwifery student from Queensland, Australia. During her introduction clip she described herself as “a very Aussie girl”.

According to E! News, Georgia gets bored easily and moves on quickly. She has also revealed that her type is Justin Bieber, and is hoping to meet a Bieber lookalike on the show.

As Georgia’s previous relationships haven’t worked out for her, she doesn’t want to be tied down as she loves being able to do what she wants. She explained that before these failed relationships, she was the opposite and was very interested in settling down.

Georgia loves to cook and surf

The Too Hot To Handle star isn’t just a pretty face, she is also a great cook. Georgia has shared multiple recipes on her social media such as a delicious apple and rhubarb crumble and vegan cinnamon rolls.

Not only does she have a love for good food, but she also loves to hit the Australian waves. Living in Australia, she’s used to spending her days on the beach, and in her intro video she said: “I love the sun, I love to surf”.

BRAVO: Generous tips mean the Below Deck staff are always wearing silver-lined pockets

Meet Georgia Hassarati on Instagram!

If you want to follow the Netflix star before her followings reach the millions, then you best head over to her Instagram fast. Georgia already has 73.2k followers, and her season of the show hasn’t even began.

She shares all of her latest modeling photos with followers, most of which are on the beach. Georgia introduced her new puppy Sponge to her followers on Christmas Eve, and we couldn’t get over his cuteness.

Hassarati announced that she would be featuring on Too Hot To Handle on the 6th of January. It seems that she has already made friends with previous cast members of the show such as Emily Faye Miller, who commented on her announcement post.

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX FROM WEDNESDAY JANUARY 19TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK