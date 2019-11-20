Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity series 19 is officially a-go. The famous faces are settling nicely into camp in November 2019 and the series also sees the return of Ant McPartlin as co-host.

The 2019 Jungle competition kicked off from Sunday, November 17th at 9 pm with an opening episode that featured speedboats, skydiving, abseiling and more.

Football Legend Ian Wright is one of the I’m A Celeb contestants in 2019.

So, who was Ian Wright’s first wife? Let’s take a look…

Ian Wright’s first wife

Ian Wright married his first wife, Deborah, in Mauritius in 1993.

He and Deborah appeared on TV show This Is Your Life and they stayed together for almost 10 years.

Together they had two children, a son, Stacey, and a daughter, Bobbi. However, things didn’t work out between the pair and they divorced in 2004.

It looks like it didn’t end well for Debbie and Ian as she spoke to The Daily Mail in 2007 about his infidelity during their relationship.

How many wives has Ian had?

After things didn’t work out between Ian and his first wife, he went on to have a relationship with a new partner, Sharon, however, they didn’t marry.

Ian then had a daughter with another woman in 2006, but, he plays no part in either of their lives.

Today, he’s married to Nancy Hallam. The pair tied the knot in 2011. During episode 3 of I’m A Celebrity 2019, Ian admitted that Nancy got his attention by ‘mugging him off’ as she didn’t know who he was.

How many children does Ian have?

Football legend Ian has a total of eight children.

He has four sons Stacey, Shaun and Bradley, as well as an adopted son, Brett.

Ian also has four daughters, Bobbi, Coco who was born in 2006, as well as two younger daughters, Roxanne and Lola.

