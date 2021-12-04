Who is I’m Celeb star David Ginola’s girlfriend, what’s the age difference?











If David Ginola didn’t have enough fans from the football world already, his fanbase is likely to have skyrocketed even more since his appearance on I’m Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2021. The former footballer has fans adoring him judging by peoples’ Tweets.

The I’m A Celebrity star has opened up on the ITV show about his heart attack back in 2016 as well as being homesick. Here’s more on the star’s family, including who David Ginola’s girlfriend is, their age difference and how many children he has.

Who is David’s girlfriend?

David has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Maeva Denat, since 2016.

The couple appears very loved up on Instagram and have posted many photos together.

During an episode of I’m A Celebrity in 2021, David admitted to Danny Miller that he was missing Maeva.

Maeva is a French model and actress and she and David got together in the same year that he divorced his first wife Coraline Delphin.

David Ginola and his girlfriend’s age difference

David was born in Gassin, France in 1967, making him 54 years old.

Maeva is 22 years younger than David at 32 years old.

Judging by her Instagram bio, Maeva may be both French and Vietnamese as she includes both flags on her page. She can be found on IG at @maevadenat12.

It’s clear from David’s time in the castle so far that he and his girlfriend are very much in love. Many viewers took to Twitter following the December 3rd episode to comment on David mentioning that he misses Maeva. One person wrote: “David: “I love my girlfriend more and more everyday”, Danny: *starts crying more*.“

How many children does the I’m A Celebrity star have?

Maeva and David got together in 2016 and in 2018 they welcomed a daughter to the world.

As well as their daughter together, David has two children, Andrea and Carla, from his first marriage. From their IG pages, it seems that Carla, 27, is a model like her mother. And Andrea works in sport, like his father, but as a golf coach.

Looking at Maeva’s IG page, she also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

