American Idol's Top 5 includes Leah Marlene, HunterGirl and Fritz Hager













ABC’s American Idol kicked off its twentieth season on February 27th, 2022. All kinds of singers auditioned in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan this season but there can only be one winner. Former winners of American Idol have gone on to have huge success including Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

In May 2022, it’s all still to play for and the contestants sang their hearts out during Sunday’s Mother’s Day episode. Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, Nicolina and more singers have made it to the final stages of the show. So, let’s take a look at who is in the Top 5 on American Idol…

Nicolina is in American idol’s Top 5

Nicolina Bozzo was a stand out contestant on American Idol season 20 right from her audition.

Her vocals continued to blow the judges away during the show’s Mother’s Day episode. Nicolina sang Alone and has made it to the show’s Top 5.

She dedicated the song to her Nonna and can be found on Instagram with over 51K followers @nicolinabozzo.

OMG: What happened to Just Sam and where is the American Idol winner now?

American Idol: HunterGirl

HunterGirl has also made it to the Top 5 on American Idol. She has a following of over 92K on Instagram @huntergirlmusic and over 6K on Twitter.

She’s 23 years old and hails from Winchester, Tennesee.

Singer-songwriter HunterGirl’s real name is Hunter Wolkonowski.

Leah Marlene made American idol’s Top 5

The daughter of a rocker and a bucket-hat wearing vocal sensation, Leah Marlene has been impressing American Idol viewers since she first performed for the judges in Nashville.

Leah Marlene joins the rest of the contestants who made it into the final five.

She can be found on Instagram @leahmarlenemusic with around 59K followers.

Who made the Top 5 on American Idol? Meet Fritz Hager

Fritz Hager has been singing some stunning original songs on American Idol season 20.

Despite testing positive for Covid-19 during the season, Fritz still made it to the show’s Top 5.

Find him on Instagram and Twitter @fritzhagermusic.

NO WAY: What American Idol’s Laine Hardy has said after warrant issued over allegations

American Idol: Noah Thompson

Another American Idol contestant who tested positive for Covid-19 during the show’s TikTok/Mother’s Day episode was Noah Thompson.

Noah has been captivating the judges and American Idol viewers with his performances, including a country version of Rihanna’s Stay.

Follow Noah on Instagram @noahthompsonmusic where he has over 50K followers already.

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK