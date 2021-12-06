Who is Jamie Finn on The Great British Baking Show Holidays?











The Great British Baking Show: Holidays has finally returned for it’s fourth season, with familiar face Jamie Finn ready to face the judges.

The Netflix show aired in the UK in 2020. However the US have had to be patient for an extra year, and it’s worth the wait. Amongst this season’s cast are Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, James Hillery and Ruby Bhogal.

Jamie Finn is also a contestant on The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. Reality Titbit have found out everything you need to know about the Netflix star, and even found him on Instagram and TikTok.

Who is Jamie Finn?

Jamie Finn is a part-time waiter from Surrey. He has an identical twin brother called Alex, who has featured many times on his social media.

The 22-year-old appeared on The Great British Bake off 2019, and was eliminated during the second episode. He became a fan favorite on the show, so viewers of the show were sad to see him leave.

Jamie Finn on The Great British Baking Show

During the 2019 series, Jamie struggled with some of his bakes. During week 1, he came in last place during the technical challenge, and messed up his showstopper by forgetting to add eggs, so viewers were surprised that he had managed to keep his place in the competition.

Week 2 didn’t get much better for Jamie, and he came in last place for the technical challenge again, which led to his elimination on the show. However, Jamie’s been given a second chance to impress viewers on season 4 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, and fans of the show couldn’t be happier to welcome him back.

Jamie is just a delightful mess on The Great British Baking Show Holliday. He just makes me smile 😂#GBBO — Patrick St.Thomas (@Pstthomas) December 3, 2021

Jamie Finn on Instagram

Jamie currently has 31.9k followers on Instagram and he’s got himself a blue tick from featuring on the show. His posts consist of his daily antics and his latest bakes.

The Great British Baking Show star is also active on TikTok. During the summer, he shared some cupcakes he made for the 2020 Euros final. Jamie has also shared some delicious recipes for M&M vanilla cookies, Guinness brownies and the famous Colin The Caterpillar cake.

