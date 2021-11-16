Who is Jerry Bird's wife from Street Outlaws No Prep Kings?











Jerry Bird is one of the most elusive racers in Street Outlaws history, but who is his wife?

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings follows racers as they take on rough and relentless tracks in an attempt to become the next No Prep King. Each race, the drivers win points in hope to take the $40,000 cash prize.

They say that behind every great man there’s a great woman… Reality Titbit have found out everything you need to know about Jerry Bird’s wife, and we have even found her on Instagram!

Who is Jerry Bird’s wife?

Jerry Bird had been married to his wife Kim Creason-Bird since the 27th of July 1995. The pair share three children together, Erik, Taylor and Meaghan.

Kim is from New Orleans, Louisiana, and studied Marketing at the University of Louisiana. Jerry’s wife is involved in his racing, and she is the marketing director of Bird Boyz racing.

Jerry and Kims relationship explored

Although they have been married for 25 years, Jerry and his wife are still as loved up as ever. She is very active on social media, especially Facebook, and shares many happy photos of her and Jerry.

Jerry and Kim are grandparents, which Kim also loves to show off over on her Facebook account. She also shared a post for Jerry’s birthday with the caption:

“Happy Birthday My Baby!! I know this was your race to Win BUT you are a man of your word & that’s what makes you So Special to me & the world!! LOVE You “

Jerry Bird’s wife on Instagram

Kim shares how proud she is of Jerry’s racing all over her Instagram. She only has a small following of family and friends, however still loves to show him off.

Earlier this year, she shared a photo promoting the latest Street Outlaws No Prep Kings race, which took place in Raceway Hebron last June. Kim also shared a photo of Jerry’s latest car, and she didn’t seem impressed!

