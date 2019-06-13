Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Channel 4 launched its brand new four-part documentary The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes on Wednesday night (June 12th).

Captain of the ship is entrepreneur and Michelin-star chef Josh Eggleton.

But who is the man behind the madness? And what drove him into launching such a unique project?

What is The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes?

The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes is a Channel 4 documentary that follows a restaurant in Bristol that is entirely staffed by people with dementia.

Over four episodes and five weeks of running the restaurant, the aim is to change how we perceive those living – and particularly those working – with dementia.

The pop-up restaurant is overseen by famous Bristolian chef Josh Eggleton.

Can you visit the restaurant?

Unfortunately not.

The restaurant that featured in the show is a pop-up in The Station Kitchen, Bristol.

Although the restaurant used for filming is real, The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes project lasted for just five-weeks and concluded on December 12th, 2018.

Who is Josh Eggleton?

Josh is the product of a 2003 Gordan Ramsay scholarship and also appeared on BBC2’s Great British Menu in 2016.

He now owns his own Michelin-starred gastropub in Chew Valley, nine miles from the Bristol city centre in North Somerset.

The 35-year-old turned down hosts of celebrity chef callings to follow his dream and launch his own restaurant, which he now runs with sister Holly.

Pony & Trap is one of few pubs in England to earn the prestigious Michelin Star and you can visit the restaurant any time, simply book here.

It’s a mix of gastropub food and local farmers popping in for a pint, with a relaxed atmosphere and everything from portions of thick chips to three-course meals on the menu.

Josh now has six restaurants to his name, including Salt and Malt in Wapping Wharf, Bristol harbour.

Is Josh on social media?

Yes!

You can follow Josh on Twitter under @josh_eggleton and on Instagram under the same handle.

Expect plenty of food envy if you follow him, though!

The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes comes to @channel4 9pm Wed 12th Jun. The pop-up restaurant that opened in Bristol for 5 weeks at the end of last year, staffed entirely by people living with dementia, now you can watch the tv show all about it.https://t.co/bKwk8LdM2E — Josh Eggleton (@josh_eggleton) June 5, 2019

