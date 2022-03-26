While Josh Flagg is dating someone new, Bobby Boyd "still loves him"













Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg is reportedly dating a new mystery man in 2022. He rose to fame on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles which began airing on Bravo in 2006 and nowadays, Josh’s name is synonymous with LA real estate.

Josh Flagg works for Douglas Elliman and has had huge success in his career so far. He began working in real estate at the age of 18 and has sold homes to Adam Levine, Tom Ford and many more celebrities. The 36-year-old recently went through a divorce but now, his fans want to know more about who Josh Flagg is dating.

Below Deck Down Under | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 9031 Below Deck Down Under | Official Trailer | Peacock Original 974266 974266 center 22403

Josh Flagg is dating someone new

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd announced their divorce on Instagram on March 5th, 2022.

On March 25th, in an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Josh revealed that he’s dating someone new and that he “likes him very much“.

While the two announcements are just three weeks apart, Josh explained to People Magazine that he and Bobby had been separated for some time before he started seeing his new love interest.

As per the People interview, Josh said: “After Bobby and I split, I did start to see somebody… I was not looking to date anybody because I was married. We never went on a date until after Bobby and I left our marriage.“

NO WAY: Josh Flagg’s new ‘facelift’ is raising eyebrows among Million Dollar Listing fans

Bobby Boyd wishes Josh and his new boyfriend well

In his People interview, Josh revealed that his new partner is also in real estate and that the two had been friends for a while.

Josh’s ex, Bobby Boyd, was asked by reporters at Star Influx LA in 2022 how he was doing after the divorce. He said that he’s taking it “day by day“.

Bobby also said that Josh is doing “just fine” and that he wishes “him and his new boyfriend very well“.

Speaking to People Magazine, Josh hoped that “Bobby’s doing great as well” adding: “My greatest hope is that everyone comes out of this happy and friends and appreciates the great times that we had together and can move forward positively.”

Bobby Boyd says he “still loves” Josh Flagg

Concluding his chat with Star Influx LA reporters, Bobby said that he wishes Josh well adding: “I still love him very much“.

It appears that the two real estate agents have done all they can to go about their split gracefully and amicably. Both of their Instagram announcements of their divorce included words of love, care and respect.

Part of Bobby’s IG post read: “Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for…“.

Josh’s post states that it was not a “lack of love” that led to their divorce but that the two were growing in different directions.

OMG: Chelsea Lazkani’s husband Jeff works in media while she’s Selling Sunset

WATCH MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LOS ANGELES ON BRAVO THURSDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK