Who is Joshua Christie? From DJ decks to Married at First Sight!











Married at First Sight UK is almost here and the wedding bells are a short while away for singletons – including Joshua – to meet at the altar.

Eight couples are set to meet face-to-face for the very first time at the altar, as they grooms and brides try to find The One on the E4 reality show.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be the trio looking to get the couples all the way through to their happily ever after.

Reality Titbit has remixed all there is to know about the hunky DJ Joshua Christie, and how his life on the decks led to Married at First Sight.

Who is Joshua Christie?

Joshua Christie is 26-years-old and lives in West London where he works in the insurance industry.

He has a large following on Instagram of 58.8k followers which is attributed to the fact that he plays for the Jamaica rugby sevens team, and not only that but he is also no stranger to the world of reality TV…

He describes himself as ambitious, competitive and driven, and is looking for a partner who understands him. Although he says that he has also got a fun and mischievous side!

Joshua is said to be determined in everything he turns his hand to from his sporting ambitions to working hard as a teenager when his dad passed away. After this tragedy, he committed himself to be successful and follow his dreams.

Why did Joshua sign up for Married at First Sight?

Joshua said he signed up for the show because he thought: “Marriage has always been on my cards, but I could never see myself getting on one knee, so this is a fast track! Sometimes I need to be kicked into the deep end so for me this is the start of a new chapter.”

Josh said that he is a good person to get married to because he is caring and a gentleman, also calling himself a “genuinely all-around nice guy”. Although, he admitted that one reason to not marry him would be his stubbornness.

He has been single for a year and a half, and has said that his ideal partner would be someone who balances work and their social life, and most importantly someone who will put him in his place!

Joshua has also said that he wants someone who likes fitness and also does not take themselves too seriously.

The hunky DJ said that his perfect partner would be “in shape and into the gym, intelligent and all-around just a genuine, normal person”, and that the worst thing to happen at the end of the aisle would be to see someone who he “doesn’t fancy”.

Where have you seen Joshua Christie before?

Joshua is no stranger to the world of reality TV, as he has become extremely familiar with it in recent years.

He starred on E4’s Shipwrecked in 2019 and has also made an appearance on Ibiza Weekender.

Josh has also modelled in the past, walking at London Fashion Week and doing shoots with brands, Next and ASOS.

