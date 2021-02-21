Who is Judith Miller from Antiques Roadshow? Previous career to family











Let’s get to know Antiques Roadshow regular Judith Miller. The antiques expert has appeared on the BBC show for over 13 years. Here’s a look at Judith, from her education to family life.

Antiques Roadshow airs weekly at 8 pm on a Sunday. The show is regarded a BBC One staple and sees members of the public bring their prized possessions in for an expert to look over and decide how much they might be worth.

The BBC show started airing over years 40 ago in 1979. With it being impossible to attend events such as antiques shows and car boot sales given the current lockdown climate, Antiques Roadshow is the best there is for antiquarians and hobby collectors right now!

Who is Judith Miller from Antiques Roadshow?

Judith Miller has been a dealer on Antiques Roadshow since 2007. She works within the “Miscellaneous Team” on the BBC show.

According to the BBC, her personal highlight from working on the show was finding “a set of Art Deco posters designed by Jean Dupas“.

She found a love for collecting antiques in the 1960s while a student at Edinburgh University. Judith was born, Judith Cairns, in Scotland.

During her career, Judith has written over 100 books including Miller’s Antiques Price Guide which was co-written with her first husband Martin Miller.

Judith’s husband and family

Judith’s first husband was Martin Miller. He was said to be the “Richard Branson of the antiques world”. Martin passed away in 2014. He had five daughters from two marriages however, it’s unclear whether he and Judith had children together.

Today, Judith is married to John Wainwright. She reportedly has three daughters and four grandchildren.

According to the BBC, outside of antiques, “Judith enjoys playing bridge and travelling the world to see Bruce Springsteen in concert“.

Antiques Roadshow: Judith Miller’s career

According to Judith’s LinkedIn profile, she has a degree in English and History from Edinburgh University.

She’s worked as an author and an antiques specialist and now is the owner of her companies Price Guide Ltd and Millers.

Judith, 69, looks to be a very busy woman as she not only is an antiques expert but is also a lecturer, contributor to newspapers and magazines and she also has a TV career under her belt. Viewers of Antiques Roadshow may recognise Judith from other shows such as The House Detectives and The Antiques Trail.

