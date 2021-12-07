Who is Kayla Morton’s dad on Street Outlaws and is she married?











Racing runs through Kayla Morton’s veins, so lets get to know the star’s dad and family.

Street Outlaws is currently airing its fourteenth season on the Discovery Channel. The show gives racing fans an insight into the world of American street racing.

Kayla Morton impresses her fans each race, and is also known as the Queen of Racing in Oklahoma. But who is Kayla’s Dad? Reality Titbit have found out who he is, and explored Kayla’s marriage.

Who is Kayla Morton’s dad?

Kayla Mortons dad is called Stanley. He taught Kayla everything she knows today about cars, as he is a mechanic and a former Pro Stock racer.

As racing runs through their blood, Stanley is very supportive of Kayla, and accompanies her races. Although he’s not on social media, Kayla has shared multiple photos with her dad on her Instagram.

Kayla has a very close relationship with her dad. She captioned a photo with her parents saying: “My parents are the absolute best, thank you for allowing me to be who I am and do what I love”. She also wrote on a post with her son and dad: “Two men that love me with all their hearts and would go to the ends of the Earth to keep me safe”.

Is Kayla Morton married?

Kayla Morton is in a relationship with Chris Hamilton, A.K.A Boosted GT. The loved up pair met through their passion for cars and racing, and have been together for many years.

Kayla and Chris share two children together, Stanley and Cooper. They want to get their children into racing, so they can continue this through their family.

Chris Hamilton also stars on Street Outlaws, and like Kayla, his father also inspired him to take up racing. Over on his Instagram he shares updates and photos of his latest races.

Kayla Morton on Instagram

Kayla is a very proud mother, racer, wife and daughter. She shares all these aspects of her life on social media.

The Street Outlaws star currently has 91.5k followers and 198 posts on Instagram. The majority of her followers are fans of her racing career.

Yesterday, Kayla shared a photo celebrating her Black Sheep Mafia win. Morton’s followers commented on her post to congratulate her. One user commented: “Glad to see you part of a team that’s like a big family”.

