Who is Keith from Great Pottery Throw Down 2021? Wife, alphabet mugs and IG!











Keith Brymer Jones is synonymous with the Great Pottery Throw Down. The Channel 4 show is back in 2021 and so is Keith to judge the new contestants’ work.

The Great Pottery Throw Down is onto its fourth series in 2021. Kicking off from January 10th, 12 new hopefuls were ready to cast, crackle glaze and coil their way to the finale.

Judging alongside Keith is newbie to the spotlight, Rich Miller. Together they’ll decide who goes and who stays in the Channel 4 competition.

Keith on The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021

Keith has featured as a judge on The Great Pottery Throw Down since the show first started in 2015.

He’s a master potter and businessman, so if there’s anyone suitable to judge the Channel 4 competition, it’s Keith.

According to his website, Keith is a “born and bred Londoner”. He was once the lead singer of a punk rock band but opted for a career as a potter at the age of 18, instead.

During his career, Keith has created ceramics for huge brands such as Laura Ashley, Habitat and Monsoon.

Keith Brymer Jones: Alphabet mugs

Keith has many product ranges available to purchase including his “Word Range” as well as collaborations with designers such as Jane Foster and Scion Living.

Via his website, Keith’s alphabet mugs, from the Alphabet Range, can be purchased for £12 each.

As well as mugs with single letter detail, Keith offers more with slogans and phrases such as “drama queen” or “yummy mummy” for £13.

Does Keith have a wife?

Yes, Keith Brymer Jones is married! His wife, Marj Hogarth works in the theatre industry.

Speaking to The Press and Journal in 2017, Marj said that her husband was a “brilliantly creative human being” and “hilariously funny”.

Marj is on Instagram and Twitter as @marjorypants. By the looks of things, the couple spends time going for walks along the beach, loves cats and enjoy good food.

As per her Press and Journal interview, Marj said that she and her husband “laugh all the time” and her cure for Sunday blues would be “cooking a huge roast for all her friends”.

