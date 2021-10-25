Who is Kunle Barker from Save Money My Beautiful Green Home?











Everyone loves a bit of home renovation and Ranvir Singh and her team on Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home are on a mission to unearth design secrets and tricks of the trade to make home improvements that are better for the environment.

The ITV show features Kunle Barker who’s giving viewers all kinds of green ideas and ways to save money. From air-purifying paint to how to run a home without using any fossil fuels at all, Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home has all the info we need…

Screenshot: Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home

Who is Kunle Barker?

Kunle Barker is a property expert, journalist and TV presenter. He was born in 1972 making him 49 years old in 2021.

He’s worked alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Sarah Beeny during his career, as well as Kevin McCloud on Grand Designs.

As well as being involved in TV journalism, Kunle also writes a column for Grand Designs Magazine.

Kunle’s career explored

As per First Time Buyer, began his construction career while studying for an MA at Leeds University. He bought his first home in 1998 in Woodhouse in Leeds when he was a 25-year-old-student and now runs his own business.

“Kunle has delivered over eight thousand residential refurbishments, education and sports centre refits, and countless high-end private renovations” according to M&C Saatchi Merlin.

In 2004 Kunle set up his own Construction and Design Management Company called Illustrious Homes. As per his LinkedIn page, he’s been the CEO of MELT Property for just over two years.

Is Kunle on Instagram?

Yes, Kunle can be found on Instagram @kunlebarker with over 4.3k followers.

The property expert often takes to Instagram to share photos of his family, holidays, pets and favourite things as well as lots of work-related posts. He also takes to the ‘gram to share interesting property design including creative staircases and invisible roofs.

By the looks of his IG page, Kunle is married and has two daughters.

