Who is Lisa Barlow’s sister Genia Hall and did she date her husband?











Season 2 of RHOSLC is currently airing on Bravo, and viewers of the show want all the latest on Lisa Barlow’s sister, Genia Hall.

The reality TV series is the tenth installment to the Real Housewives franchise, which began in November 2020. The show revolves around the personal and professional lives of Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Jen Shah and Whitney Rose.

So, who is Lisa Barlow’s sister, and why are viewers wondering if she dated John? Here’s what Reality Titbit know…

Who is Lisa Barlow’s sister?

Genia Hall is one of Lisa’s four sisters. She keeps her life very personal, as her social media accounts are on private. Genia is very successful, and according to her LinkedIn profile she studied at Brigham Young University.

She states in her Instagram bio that she is a “wife and mother of 4 sons” and a designer. Lisa introduced her sister to the public in a tweet last November when Genia came to visit her, and viewers of the show were shocked at how similar the sisters looked.

One Twitter user said: “Holy smokes she’s your twin!”, another wrote: “Wow!!! Are you twins? I love it!”.

My sister came to visit and we …. Love that. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Y58cC4ioRg — Lisa Barlow (@LisaBarlow7) November 23, 2021

Lisa’s sister is the hot topic of conversation right now for one particular reason. Viewers of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are wondering if John and Genia have dated in the past…

The question arose after Lisa said on the show: “I married my sister’s boyfriend, but they didn’t sleep together”, and fans of the show jumped over Twitter to discuss the matter. One user wrote: “Omggg John Barlow dated Lisa’s sister before her… the familial ties of this franchise.”.

However, Lisa has cleared up these rumours on her account. She wrote on Twitter: “John didn’t date my sister. They went on one date”.



John didn’t date my sister. They went on one date #rhoslc. — Lisa Barlow (@LisaBarlow7) January 10, 2022

Johns face when Lisa made the comment about dating the sister 😅#RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/c0x7fmIR8l — Shelly Cruise (@ShellyCruise) January 10, 2022

Genia has her own clothing line

Genia Hall is the CEO and creative director at She is Like Eve, a “line of luxury goods inspired to give women the confidence to live their lives and connect to their sensual side”. She is Like Eve sell a variety of products for all occasions, such as dresses, bags, gym wear and pants.

On the company website, Genia explains that she used to spend both her Summers and Falls with her sisters in New York City, attending fashion shows and exploring the Garment District. She also explained what inspired her to start the business, whilst she was sitting outside at her countryside house “bathed in the beauty of early daylight”.

