Who is Lockie from TOWIE's new girlfriend in 2021?











The Only Way Is Essex has been running for over a decade and the ITV show is back in 2021 with its 29th series. The olden days of Lauren Goodger and Jess Wright, Arg and Gemma Collins are over and a batch of newcomers have been gracing our screens in more recent series.

Some of the OG’s of the show have remained, though, including Chloe Sims, Bobby Norris and James Lock. The love lives of Essex’s socialites are often featured on the show, so let’s take a look at who Lockie from TOWIE’s new girlfriend is in 2021.

Screenshot: James TOWIE – ITV

James ‘Lockie’ Lock’s relationship timeline

Throwing it back to when James ‘Lockie’ Lock first joined TOWIE, he was dating former reality TV star Danielle Armstrong.

He and Danni were together for many years before cheating rumours and arguments split the pair up.

Today, Danielle has a baby with her partner Tommy Edney and she’s no longer on the ITV show.

Lockie and Yaz’s relationship explored

Following his split from Danielle, Lockie moved on with TOWIE newbie Yazmin Oukellou.

Yaz and Lockie were one of TOWIE’s main couples for many seasons and the show documented many of their ups and downs.

The couple were together from 2017 until their split while on a Dubai work trip in 2020. Since their split, Yaz and Lockie have had to come face to face on TOWIE in series 29, however, it appears that they’ve managed to clear the air and move on with their lives separately.

Who is Lockie’s girlfriend in 2021?

Judging by Instagram, Lockie has moved on with another Essex girl in 2021. However, it’s not someone who’s appearing on TOWIE with him.

James has been leaving a variety of comments on Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson’s Instagram page including lots of heart-eye emojis, phrases such as “F****ccckkkk!!!“, “I want that p***yyyy!!” and “I wish someone told me where you was stripping back in the day!“.

The pair took to IG for the first time together on October 31st dressed as Richard Gere and Julia Roberts for Halloween. So, it appears that things are IG official! James captioned the photo: “Do you have anything in this shop as beautiful as she is?“.

