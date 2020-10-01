The Real Housewives of Cheshire has been on our televisions since 2015 and the UK spin off of the “Real Housewives” franchise, which is well known for its leading ladies.

The UK cast of the reality show now has a new member who will be joining the show for its 12th series, and this real housewife is called Lystra Adams.

Fans want to know more about the new star Lystra, who shares an uncanny resemblance with Naomi Campbell.

Who is Lystra Adams?

Lystra is the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Cheshire, and she announced that she would be joining the show on her Instagram page, where she has over 12 thousand followers.

Lystra wrote: “So excited to be joining these girls on the next season of The Real Housewives of Cheshire on ITVbe.

Looking forward to this new season.”

According to ITV, joining The Real Housewives of Cheshire “is a dream come true” for Lystra. She said: “Being able to join my friends on screen to share the laughter and witness the drama first hand has been eye opening but I’m not shy, I’m ready for anything!”

What does Lystra Adams do?

Lystra is a model, property investor, entrepreneur and mother to daughter Jasmine. She is also a successful investor in the recently established 202 Kitchen, in Manchester.

Lystra has many friends already on the show, and “has been a regular in the Cheshire social scene for years.” She is finally taking up residence in the Golden Triangle.

Where can you watch The Real Housewives?

According to ITV, The Real Housewives of Cheshire returns to ITVBe on 12 October at 9pm.