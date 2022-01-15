Who is Maggie Sajak on Wheel of Fortune and what is her job?











It’s the game show where one spin of the wheel could totally change your life – Wheel of Fortune is airing in 2022 and hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White are still hosting. Wheel of Fortune has been a popular game show for many years since its launch in 1975 and tonnes of contestants have won all kinds of prizes from cars to millions of dollars.

Pat and Vanna are the regular faces that viewers are used to seeing on the TV show, so who is Maggie Sajak on Wheel of Fortune? Let’s find out more about her…

Who is Maggie Sajak on Wheel of Fortune?

Wheel of Fortune’s Maggie is the show’s Social Correspondent.

Maggie joined Wheel of Fortune in September 2021 after first appearing on the show while Vanna stepped in for Pat.

Pat had to temporarily step down from his presenting role in 2019 as he needed to recover from intestinal surgery.

Vanna and Maggie took the wheel and since then, Maggie carved out a role for herself on the game show.

Maggie is currently in law school, but on the side, she’s the show’s Social Correspondent which means she gives viewers behind-the-scenes footage, insider info on giveaways and much more.

Get to know Maggie Sajak

Maggie Sajak is Pat Sajak’s daughter. Pat has presented Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years in 2022 and it appears that he’s keen to keep the show within the family.

As per the Wheel of Fortune website: “As a one-year-old, she toddled onto the set with her father…“, so Maggie is no stranger to the show.

Maggie is 27 years old, she was born on January 5, 1995. She’s the youngest of Pat’s children as he also has a son named Patrick Sajak Jr. Maggie and Patrick Jr’s mother is former Playboy model Lesly Brown.

Meet Maggie on Instagram

Maggie Sajak can be found on Instagram with over 27k followers @maggiesajak.

The Wheel of Fortune star has been taking to the ‘gram since 2019 and she can also be found on Twitter @maggiesajak with around 8k followers.

Judging by her IG page, Maggie clearly loves her role on Wheel of Fortune and she also appears to be a keen guitar player. Maggie loves a good throwback photo and posted an adorable #nationalsiblingsday photo of her and her brother on the ‘gram back in 2020.

The 27-year-old also has a YouTube page which looks to be somewhere she kicked off a music career when she was younger. She has around 2k subscribers on YouTube.

