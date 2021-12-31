Who is Malik Beasley and is he still dating RHOM star Larsa Pippen?











After eight years away from screens, The Real Housewives of Miami are back in 2021 with season 4. The show is now airing on Peacock and Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen are back along with newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Nicole Martin.

The lives of the ladies are almost laid bare for all to see, from their work schedules to their family life, romances and childhoods, the Miami housewives don’t appear to be holding back in 2021. Here’s more on who Malik Beasley is and whether he’s still dating RHOM star Larsa Pippen…

Who is Malik Beasley?

Malik Beasley is a NBA basketball player who was born on November 26th, 1996. He’s 25 years old and hails from Atlanta, Georgia.

He has a son who was born in 2019 with Montana Yao.

Malik can be found on Instagram with 132k followers @mbeasy5.

Are Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley still dating?

During RHOM season 4, Larsa Pippen reveals that Malik Beasley is one of the guys she’s dated since her split from her husband of 19 years Scottie Pippen.

As of April 2021, things were over between Larsa and Malik. In May 2021, Malik took to Instagram to publicly apologise to his wife, Montana Yao, who he was legally married to while he dated Larsa.

Malik wrote in his post: “I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be“.

Is Larsa dating anyone in 2021?

Larsa is looking at houses during RHOM season 4 and also reveals that she’s earning $10k a day on OnlyFans.

She described selling her family home and looking for a new house as “sad” during the Bravo show and spoke of being single and happy to start a new chapter of her life.

Three years on from her divorce, Larsa said she was dating Malik Beasley. Lisa Hochstein asked if Scottie was upset about Larsa dating, Larsa replied: “Oh yeah, Malik got 90 days or something in jail, he was like ‘told ya, go ahead, keep talking to these losers’“.

For now, Larsa appears to be single in 2021 and is living her best life after getting married at 23 and spending the last 19 years married.

