Bling Empire viewers love Anna Shay's bestie Maria Jose Lainez













Netflix’s Bling Empire is back in 2022 with a brand new sparkly season. The cast returned for eight episodes on May 13th. After season 1’s ‘necklacegate’ and a trip to find Kim Lee’s dad, the drama hasn’t slowed down and Christine Chiu is planning on expanding her family, Kevin Kreider is dating another cast member and Cherie Chan is in the midst of swirling rumours.

One Bling Empire cast member who has no interest in involving herself in gossip is Anna Say. She can often be seen shopping on the show, posing for photoshoots and chilling in her mansion alongside her friend, Maria. So, who is Maria on Bling Empire? Let’s find out more…

Who is Maria on Bling Empire?

Sixty-one-year-old Anna Shay moves into her new estate in Beverly Hills during Bling Empire season 2 and right by her side is her friend, Maria. Maria was introduced on Bling Empire as Anna’s friend, just like Florent Bonadei.

Maria and Anna can be seen flower arranging, doing their nails and much more on the show.

Both Anna and Maria speak Spanish on Bling Empire, so we can assume that Maria is bilingual.

Maria and Anna are besties, judging by IG

With over 1K followers, Maria can be found on Instagram @mariaa.lainezz.

She writes in her Instagram bio: “La felicidad no es un meta, es sentimiento de uno” which translates from Spanish to English as “Happiness is not a goal, it is a feeling of one“.

Judging by Maria’s Instagram page, she and Anna spend a lot of time together and she also attended the Netflix Bling Empire premiere.

Maria is a mom

Just like Anna, Maria is a mother and her family features on her Instagram page.

Maria and Anna can be seen jet setting around the world on Instagram and they hang out with top photographers and celebrity make-up artists.

Many Bling Empire viewers have become fans of Maria over the seasons with one tweeting: “The best part of Bling Empire is Anna’s friend Maria offering food every two seconds“.

